See what JULIE GICHURU tried to do while displaying her yummy thighs (VIDEO)

Thursday, 29 December 2016 - Besides being one of the most talented TV anchors in the local media industry, former Citizen TV anchor, Julie Gichuru, can also spit some rhymes.





The s3xy anchor and mother of 5 is in her forties but this has not stopped her from having fun and behaving like a college kid.





She shared as video showing off her rap skills while rocking a b@@ty short that exposed her yummy thighs.





Watch video.



