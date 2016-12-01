See names of CBK officials who stole 48b from Imperial Bank! All these morons are KIKUYUs.

Monday December 26, 2016 - Fresh details have emerged over how Central Bank of Kenya officials were involved in the collapse of Imperial Bank of Kenya.





According to a new report, officials led by former CBK Governor, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, were involved in a Sh 48 billion racket that made the bank collapse in 2015.





Other officials listed for “improper relationships” with the bank include Manager Banking Supervision Reuben Cheres and Peter Gatere.





Others mentioned are..



