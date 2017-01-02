Security Rangers Jobs in Kenya (Many Vacancies)

Job Vacancies: Security Rangers





A Ranch in Laikipia is seeking to create a more versatile and focused security team so as to police the Ranch and to protect its property, wildlife and livestock.





This will involve creating a tiered approach to security which in turn will open up a number of new positions for aspiring or current security professionals.



At the entry level we require young, fit and capable Kenyan men who must be passionate about wildlife conservation and have no criminal record.





Candidates will be screened, subjected to an interview and if selected for final consideration exposed to an exacting physical fitness assessment and a medical test.



Candidates must be able to become part of a small, agile and highly disciplined team. In return selected personnel will be given equipment and training and benefit from a good basic salary with an incentive package.





Longer term quality personnel will be considered for promotion to higher positiions in the organisation.





Requirements:

Kenya Citizen

Male aged between 22 and 35 years

Medically and Physically Fit

Certificate of Good Conduct

Basic Education useful but not essential

Demonstrate a passion for the outdoors and Kenya’s widlife heritage

Previous service in Kenya’s disciplined forces will be considered a bonus

Previous service in a security positon will be considered as an added bonus

How to Apply





by 2nd Jan 2017. Kindly send your CV and application letter to jobmasterskenya@gmail.com by 2nd Jan 2017.





Kindly state your expected salary.