Security Rangers Jobs in Kenya (Many Vacancies)Jobs and Careers 03:20
A Ranch in Laikipia is seeking to create a more versatile and focused security team so as to police the Ranch and to protect its property, wildlife and livestock.
This will involve creating a tiered approach to security which in turn will open up a number of new positions for aspiring or current security professionals.
At the entry level we require young, fit and capable Kenyan men who must be passionate about wildlife conservation and have no criminal record.
Candidates will be screened, subjected to an interview and if selected for final consideration exposed to an exacting physical fitness assessment and a medical test.
Candidates must be able to become part of a small, agile and highly disciplined team. In return selected personnel will be given equipment and training and benefit from a good basic salary with an incentive package.
Longer term quality personnel will be considered for promotion to higher positiions in the organisation.
Requirements:
- Kenya Citizen
- Male aged between 22
and 35 years
- Medically and
Physically Fit
- Certificate of Good
Conduct
- Basic Education
useful but not essential
- Demonstrate a
passion for the outdoors and Kenya’s widlife heritage
- Previous service in
Kenya’s disciplined forces will be considered a bonus
- Previous service in
a security positon will be considered as an added bonus
How to Apply
Kindly send your CV and application letter tojobmasterskenya@gmail.com by 2nd Jan 2017.