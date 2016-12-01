Sales and Marketing Executives Jobs in Kenya

Position: Sales and Marketing Executives



Salary: Kshs 30,000 Plus Commission



Vacancies: 2



Location: Nakuru



Job Description:

The position requires an assertive person with upfront customer and market knowledge and intelligence in the territory.

To champion sales initiatives, and achieve agreed key sales performance parameters.

Develop sales plans that are effective and that result in tangible positive results and noticeable market growth, as well as champion cross selling initiatives within the allocated region.

Visiting potential/existing customers to demonstrate all the services and products offered by the company.

Communicate effectively to customers, giving precise solutions and present quotations in a most professional manner.

Up sell, cross sell, identify and develop new business from existing customers to increase the service range within the region.

Close sales and convince clients why services offered by the Company are superior and beneficial than what competition offers.

Responsible for price increases notification/mediation to the clients.

Undertake debt collection from the customers and maintaining agreed credit terms.

Achievement of the desired and agreed sales growth target for your portfolio.

Improvement, enhancement and achievement of agreed client retention rate. Building and maintaining strong professional client relationships aimed at retaining existing clients.

Create a relevant and historic customer data base by maintain complete records of all activities regarding customer visits, complaints etc.

Monitoring the day to day commercial performance of each account within your portfolio.

Carry out analysis and provide detailed sales & service information for the client portfolio and make reports to the Manager as and when required.

Daily liaison with other members of the service teams to provide information and ensure that customers receive excellent customer service.

Noting and advising on changes and trends in the marketplace and the activities of competitors to ensure company services and products remain highly visible and preferred by customers.

Requirements

A Sales/Marketing degree, or a business related degree from a recognized university with experience in sales, or diploma in sales or its equivalent will be considered.

Must have a minimum 3 years practical experience in sales and marketing.

Female Candidates are highly encouraged to apply.

Valid driver license is a MUST.

Candidates from Nyanza, western and Rift valley are highly encouraged to apply.

How to Apply



If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Sales and Marketing Executive-Nakuru) to career@excelwiseconsultants.co.ke before Friday, 30th December 2016.





Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.





N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.