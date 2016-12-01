Sales and Marketing Executives Jobs in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 11:38

Position: Sales and Marketing Executives
 
Salary: Kshs 30,000 Plus Commission
 
Vacancies: 2 
 
Location: Nakuru 
 
Job Description:
  • The position requires an assertive person with upfront customer and market knowledge and intelligence in the territory.
  • To champion sales initiatives, and achieve agreed key sales performance parameters.
  • Develop sales plans that are effective and that result in tangible positive results and noticeable market growth, as well as champion cross selling initiatives within the allocated region.
  • Visiting potential/existing customers to demonstrate all the services and products offered by the company. 
  • Communicate effectively to customers, giving precise solutions and present quotations in a most professional manner.
  • Up sell, cross sell, identify and develop new business from existing customers to increase the service range within the region.
  • Close sales and convince clients why services offered by the Company are superior and beneficial than what competition offers.
  • Responsible for price increases notification/mediation to the clients.
  • Undertake debt collection from the customers and maintaining agreed credit terms.
  • Achievement of the desired and agreed sales growth target for your portfolio.
  • Improvement, enhancement and achievement of agreed client retention rate. Building and maintaining strong professional client relationships aimed at retaining existing clients.
  • Create a relevant and historic customer data base by maintain complete records of all activities regarding customer visits, complaints etc.
  • Monitoring the day to day commercial performance of each account within your portfolio.
  • Carry out analysis and provide detailed sales & service information for the client portfolio and make reports to the Manager as and when required.
  • Daily liaison with other members of the service teams to provide information and ensure that customers receive excellent customer service.
  • Noting and advising on changes and trends in the marketplace and the activities of competitors to ensure company services and products remain highly visible and preferred by customers.
Requirements
  • A Sales/Marketing degree, or a business related degree from a recognized university with experience in sales, or diploma in sales or its equivalent will be considered.
  • Must have a minimum 3 years practical experience in sales and marketing.
  • Female Candidates are highly encouraged to apply.
  • Valid driver license is a MUST.
  • Candidates from Nyanza, western and Rift valley are highly encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
 
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Sales and Marketing Executive-Nakuru) to career@excelwiseconsultants.co.ke before Friday, 30th December 2016. 

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. 

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno