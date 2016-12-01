Sales and Marketing Executives Jobs in Kenya

Sales and Marketing Executives Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 11:38
Salary: Kshs 30,000 Plus Commission
Vacancies: 2
Location: Nakuru
Job Description:
- The position
requires an assertive person with upfront customer and market knowledge
and intelligence in the territory.
- To champion sales
initiatives, and achieve agreed key sales performance parameters.
- Develop sales plans
that are effective and that result in tangible positive results and
noticeable market growth, as well as champion cross selling initiatives
within the allocated region.
- Visiting
potential/existing customers to demonstrate all the services and products
offered by the company.
- Communicate
effectively to customers, giving precise solutions and present quotations
in a most professional manner.
- Up sell, cross sell,
identify and develop new business from existing customers to increase the
service range within the region.
- Close sales and
convince clients why services offered by the Company are superior and beneficial
than what competition offers.
- Responsible for
price increases notification/mediation to the clients.
- Undertake debt
collection from the customers and maintaining agreed credit terms.
- Achievement of the
desired and agreed sales growth target for your portfolio.
- Improvement,
enhancement and achievement of agreed client retention rate. Building and
maintaining strong professional client relationships aimed at retaining
existing clients.
- Create a relevant
and historic customer data base by maintain complete records of all
activities regarding customer visits, complaints etc.
- Monitoring the day
to day commercial performance of each account within your portfolio.
- Carry out analysis
and provide detailed sales & service information for the client
portfolio and make reports to the Manager as and when required.
- Daily liaison with
other members of the service teams to provide information and ensure that
customers receive excellent customer service.
- Noting and advising
on changes and trends in the marketplace and the activities of competitors
to ensure company services and products remain highly visible and
preferred by customers.
Requirements
- A Sales/Marketing
degree, or a business related degree from a recognized university with
experience in sales, or diploma in sales or its equivalent will be
considered.
- Must have a minimum
3 years practical experience in sales and marketing.
- Female Candidates
are highly encouraged to apply.
- Valid driver license
is a MUST.
- Candidates from
Nyanza, western and Rift valley are highly encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Sales and Marketing Executive-Nakuru) to career@excelwiseconsultants.co.ke before Friday, 30th December 2016.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.