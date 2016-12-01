RUTO warned against stepping his foot in Maasailand - We don’t want your village party!Politics 13:20
Thursday December 22, 2016 - A section of leaders from Narok County have told Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto to stop meddling in the affairs of the County.
Addressing journalists in Narok town on Thursday, leaders led Narok South professionals’ chairman, Nahason Langat, urged Ruto to concentrate on issues affecting his County instead of engaging in other Counties’ problems.
The leaders said they...
Page 1 2