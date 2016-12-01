RUTO tells KALENJINs to register en masse to send RAILA ODINGA straight to Bondo.

December 31, 2016 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Kalenjin community to register themselves as voters in big numbers in order to silence opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in 2017.





Addressing more than 4,000 villagers at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County when he hosted them on Friday, Ruto also asked Kenyans to turn out in large numbers for the voter registration exercise in January.





The DP said Kenyans would be...



