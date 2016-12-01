RUTO tells KALENJINs to register en masse to send RAILA ODINGA straight to Bondo.

...able to exercise their democratic rights if they registered as voters and participated in elections.





“If you don’t register as a voter, then how will you participate in choosing the right leaders to govern this country?”asked Ruto.





Ruto said it will be imprudent for any individual to expect good leadership if they do not participate in the registration.





“You should all know that bad leaders are elected by good citizens who do not vote,” Ruto said.





Ruto was with his wife, Rachel, and his children.





