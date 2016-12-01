RUTO shocks UHURU as he tells Kenyans why they should vote for RAILA - He’s a great man

Tuesday December 27, 2016 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has finally endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his preferred Presidential candidate in 2017 and by extension giving credence to the National Super Alliance (NASA) idea.





Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, Ruto, who was once a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto before things turned south for them, piled a heap of praise on Raila Odinga, terming him a true statesman and a hero.





He said Raila is a great man who deserves a chance to lead this country because he is only driven by the welfare of Kenyans and wants a fair society, unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, who are driven by greed.





The Bomet Governor also disclosed that he shares a lot in common with Raila who he has only differed with once.





"Raila Odinga has something that...



