RUTO is the anointed President after UHURU, anyone who fights him will ‘die before 2022’

Monday December 26, 2016 - Deputy President William Ruto is out next President after Uhuru Kenyatta like it or not.





This was revealed by former NACADA boss, John Mututho, who said Ruto is anointed to be President in 2022.





Speaking in Kuresoi South over the past weekend, Mututho noted that Ruto’s journey to State House was unstoppable because he is anointed and widely accepted.





He warned those fighting the DP, especially from Rift Valley, to stop it at once because they..



