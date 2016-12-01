RUTO is the anointed President after UHURU, anyone who fights him will ‘die before 2022’

..cannot stop what God has anointed and may never live to see 2022.





“It is sad that some of you are fighting your own son who has backing from all corners of the country.”





“He is about to get power.”





“You should change because you are painting a bad picture," Mututho said.





Mututho, who will be gunning for the Nakuru Gubernatorial seat on a Jubilee ticket in 2017, also moved to assure Kalenjins that Kikuyus will support Ruto in 2022 contrary to the perception of many.





“Ruto is a good leader and has gone against all odds of life to reach where he is.”





“His Presidential aspiration is unstoppable," he said.





