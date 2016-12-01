Rich businessman brings Meru town to a standstill with his guzzler worth Sh 40 million (PHOTOs).

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - A wealthy businessman stunned Meru residents after he took to the streets to launch a Sh 40 million new model Hummer 3 stretch limousine that he has shipped in.





At first, the residents thought it was a wedding but they realized the expensive guzzler was owned by Zablon Mathenge, a filthy rich businessman in the area.





He ordered boda-boda riders to escort the luxury car around Meru town and paid them sh 1,000 each for the effort.





See photos of the expensive car that is the talk of Meru town in the next page.