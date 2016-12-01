Rich businessman brings Meru town to a standstill with his guzzler worth Sh 40 million (PHOTOs).

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - A wealthy businessman stunned Meru residents after he took to the streets to launch a Sh 40 million new model Hummer 3 stretch limousine that he has shipped in.


At first, the residents thought it was a wedding but they realized the expensive guzzler was owned by Zablon Mathenge, a filthy rich businessman in the area.

He ordered boda-boda riders to escort the luxury car around Meru town and paid them sh 1,000 each for the effort.

