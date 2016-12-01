REVEALED: You will pity RAILA after this - See why his left eye sheds tears all the time

Saturday December 24, 2016 - Have you ever wondered why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wipes his left eye all the time?





Well, this could be because his eye sheds tears from time to time, especially when exposed to light.





According to Sylvester Aura, Raila has an ailment that makes him shed tears from his left eye.





The ailment could be as a result of bad lighting that he was exposed to when he was in solitary detention at..



