Recruitment in LOOMAS Food Ltd

Company / Department: LOOMAS Food



Employment Type: Full Time





Position: Production Manager



Company: Food manufacturing and snacks industry.



Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland





Reports to: General Manager





Status: Expat





Probation Period: Three months



Notice Period: One month



Salary Range: $1000 - $2000 (Based on Experience)



General Purpose:

Under limited supervision, manages all financial functions in LOOMAS.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions: Duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed.The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related, or of a logical assignment.



Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Preparation of the production operational budget.

Review of factory settings and analyzing the requirement for optimum production

Prepares the production schedules for the facility’s different production lines to ensure proper and full utilization of machines & manpower.

Develops and implements manpower plans (i.e. shifts) to maximize employees efficiency.

Collaborate with other departments as necessary to meet production goals.

Participate with the Executive Management in setting a production strategy that complies with the market trend.

Reviews and approve production plans and programs that best meet the requirements.

Review maintenance plans and approves its implementation in a way that insures minimum disruption of operations.

Direct and supervise daily production activities through close monitoring and coordination with the foremen, line operators & production supervisors.

Periodically updates and report the status and production performance of each production line

Performing other duties are required.

Minimum Qualifications:

A college degree AND Minimum 3-4 years’ experience as production manager IN food industry.

Skills & Knowledge for this Role:

Tertiary Degree / Diploma – production management

Preferable financial qualification Skills or background in supply chain

Ability to effectively run the production operations

Ability to supervise operations in compliance with the approved production schedule

Ability to supervise the implementation of all standard working & food safety procedures in the department

Co-ordinates with the sales function to facilitate production and operations based on the market demand

Communicates the production goals and objectives to the Sales & Marketing Manager and Warehouse Supervisor.

Periodically updates and consults the Executive Management on the status and production performance of each production line.

Excellent communication skills, diplomacy and tact Innovation and energy with a desire to drive others

Commitment to people management

Sound judgment with attention to detail

Very Competent

IT skills and must be able to write extensive reports









Position: Manufacturing and Cost Accountant



Company: Food manufacturing and snacks industry.



Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland



Reports to: General Manager



Probation Period: Three months







Notice Period: One month



Salary Range: $1000 - $1500 (Based on Experience)



Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Review and Follow up with Logistics Planner Shipments in Transit

Ensure that Store-man process GIT to location 2 daily

When GIT is received prepare On costs and provided to Accounts Payable to capture the entries

Follow the Process through with Stores Personnel for Transfers after all entries are completed in Location 2

Follow up Receipting process daily that all Goods are captured into ACCPAC

Prepare Materials Actual vs. Standard daily/weekly/monthly schedule recording Receipts by Volume and Cost. Building database for next year’s Standard Costs

Prepare Budget Standard Costs yearly in conjunction with SCM and CFM

Hedging programs follow up with SCM

Taking the above into account ensure that any new materials created the standard costs reflects on the input documents and check and sign off ACCPAC creation item and file document

Analyzing and review MO results against Standards

Prepare and Review Price Variance and Labor Recoveries against General Ledger monthly and present to FM

Prepare KO MADA report Monthly and present to FM

Prepare and Review Diesel usages against BOM and Standards set and propose changes to Supply Chain Manager (SCM). If changes obtain approval from SCM and submit document to IT for changes. Check and sign off changes in ACCPAC.

Multi-Tasking must be implemented and reviewed and trained by Senior/FM continuously

Accountant for Factory Management of Cost Centers and accuracy

Adhoc requirements by Factory to be completed timeously

Performing other duties are required.

Minimum Qualifications:

A college degree AND minimum two (2) years as senior cost accountant IN food industry.

Skills & Knowledge for this Role:

Must have a strong Cost systems background and have excellent analytical skills; sound understanding of accounting principles.

Computer Literate – Strong Excel skills and the ability to use Outlook and Word

Advanced MS Excel skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports

Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills

Familiarity with financial accounting statements

Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process

Hands-on experience with accounting software packages

Skill in oral and written communication.

Proven experience as a Financial controller or Senior accountant

Skill in establishing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with other employees.









Position: Sales and Marketing Manager



Company: Manufacturing, snacks industry.



Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland





Probation Period: Three months







Notice Period: One month



Salary Range: $1000 - $2000 (Based on Experience)



Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Establishes, develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the assigned territory/market segment to generate new business for the organization’s products/services.

Makes telephone calls and in-person visits and presentations to existing and prospective customers.

Researches sources for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential.

Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers.

Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints.

Coordinates sales effort, sales management, accounting, logistics and technical service groups.

Analyzes the territory/market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customer’s value to the organization.

Creates and manages a customer value plan for existing customers highlighting profile, share and value opportunities.

Identifies advantages and compares organization’s products.

Plans and organizes personal sales strategy by maximizing the Return on Time Investment for the territory/segment.

Oversee the creative process for a brand’s marketing strategy

Researches the brand’s target market and how they can be reached

Analyzes the pricing, placement, and promotion of the brand and how it could be improved

Generates new ideas for brands in terms of naming, product features, packaging, and more

Has ideas of how the brand will develop in the future

Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.

Keeps up-to-date of product applications, technical services, market conditions, competitive activities, advertising and promotional trends through the reading of pertinent literature and consulting with marketing and technical service areas.

Performs other duties are required.

Minimum Qualifications:

A college degree AND minimum five (5) years of experience within sales and tactical marketing in food industry OR an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Skills & Knowledge for this Role:

Good interpersonal skills and self-motivated with a demonstration of initiative.

Excellent analytical, decisive, planning and organizational skills.

Ability to exercise initiative, resourcefulness and judgment.

Ability to work independently as well as in a team within and beyond the team when needed.

Computer literacy and ability to use computers is necessary.

Skill in effectively selling concepts, products and services.

Skill in oral and written communication.

Skill in operating office equipment such as copier machines.

Skill in establishing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with other employees.

Licenses / Certificates / Special Requirements:

Driving licenses.

How to Apply:





Please submit your and up- to -date CV to recruit@soundboardconsultkenya.co.ke