Recruitment in LOOMAS Food Ltd
Employment Type: Full Time
Position: Production Manager
Company: Food manufacturing and snacks industry.
Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland
Reports to: General Manager
Status: Expat
Probation Period: Three months
Notice Period: One month
Salary Range: $1000 - $2000 (Based on Experience)
General Purpose:
- Under limited
supervision, manages all financial functions in LOOMAS.
- Performs other
duties as assigned.
Essential Functions: Duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed.The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related, or of a logical assignment.
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
- Preparation of the
production operational budget.
- Review of factory
settings and analyzing the requirement for optimum production
- Prepares the
production schedules for the facility’s different production lines to
ensure proper and full utilization of machines & manpower.
- Develops and
implements manpower plans (i.e. shifts) to maximize employees efficiency.
- Collaborate with
other departments as necessary to meet production goals.
- Participate with the
Executive Management in setting a production strategy that complies with
the market trend.
- Reviews and approve
production plans and programs that best meet the requirements.
- Review maintenance
plans and approves its implementation in a way that insures minimum
disruption of operations.
- Direct and supervise
daily production activities through close monitoring and coordination with
the foremen, line operators & production supervisors.
- Periodically updates
and report the status and production performance of each production line
- Performing other
duties are required.
Minimum Qualifications:
- A college degree AND
Minimum 3-4 years’ experience as production manager IN food industry.
Skills & Knowledge for this Role:
- Tertiary Degree /
Diploma – production management
- Preferable financial
qualification Skills or background in supply chain
- Ability to
effectively run the production operations
- Ability to supervise
operations in compliance with the approved production schedule
- Ability to supervise
the implementation of all standard working & food safety procedures in
the department
- Co-ordinates with
the sales function to facilitate production and operations based on the
market demand
- Communicates the
production goals and objectives to the Sales & Marketing Manager and
Warehouse Supervisor.
- Periodically updates
and consults the Executive Management on the status and production
performance of each production line.
- Excellent
communication skills, diplomacy and tact Innovation and energy with a
desire to drive others
- Commitment to people
management
- Sound judgment with
attention to detail
- Very Competent
- IT skills and must
be able to write extensive reports
Employment Type:Full Time
Position:Manufacturing and Cost Accountant
Company: Food manufacturing and snacks industry.
Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland
Reports to: General Manager
Status: Expat
Probation Period: Three months
Notice Period: One month
Salary Range: $1000 - $1500 (Based on Experience)
General Purpose:
- Under limited
supervision, manages all financial functions in LOOMAS.
- Performs other
duties as assigned.
Essential Functions: Duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related, or of a logical assignment.
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
- Review and Follow up
with Logistics Planner Shipments in Transit
- Ensure that
Store-man process GIT to location 2 daily
- When GIT is received
prepare On costs and provided to Accounts Payable to capture the entries
- Follow the Process
through with Stores Personnel for Transfers after all entries are
completed in Location 2
- Follow up Receipting
process daily that all Goods are captured into ACCPAC
- Prepare Materials
Actual vs. Standard daily/weekly/monthly schedule recording Receipts by
Volume and Cost. Building database for next year’s Standard Costs
- Prepare Budget
Standard Costs yearly in conjunction with SCM and CFM
- Hedging programs
follow up with SCM
- Taking the above
into account ensure that any new materials created the standard costs
reflects on the input documents and check and sign off ACCPAC creation
item and file document
- Analyzing and review
MO results against Standards
- Prepare and Review
Price Variance and Labor Recoveries against General Ledger monthly and
present to FM
- Prepare KO MADA
report Monthly and present to FM
- Prepare and Review
Diesel usages against BOM and Standards set and propose changes to Supply
Chain Manager (SCM). If changes obtain approval from SCM and submit
document to IT for changes. Check and sign off changes in ACCPAC.
- Multi-Tasking must
be implemented and reviewed and trained by Senior/FM continuously
- Accountant for
Factory Management of Cost Centers and accuracy
- Adhoc requirements
by Factory to be completed timeously
- Performing other
duties are required.
Minimum Qualifications:
- A college degree AND
minimum two (2) years as senior cost accountant IN food industry.
Skills & Knowledge for this Role:
- Must have a strong
Cost systems background and have excellent analytical skills; sound
understanding of accounting principles.
- Computer Literate –
Strong Excel skills and the ability to use Outlook and Word
- Advanced MS Excel
skills
- Accuracy and
attention to detail
- Ability to
accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports
- Aptitude for numbers
and quantitative skills
- Familiarity with
financial accounting statements
- Experience with
general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process
- Hands-on experience
with accounting software packages
- Skill in oral and
written communication.
- Proven experience as
a Financial controller or Senior accountant
- Skill in
establishing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with other
employees.
Employment Type:Full Time
Position: Sales and Marketing Manager
Company:Manufacturing, snacks industry.
Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland
Reports to: General Manager
Status: Expat
Probation Period: Three months
Notice Period: One month
Salary Range: $1000 - $2000 (Based on Experience)
General Purpose:
- Under limited
supervision, manages all Marketing and sales functions in LOOMAS.
- Performs other
duties as assigned.
Essential Functions: Duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related, or of a logical assignment.
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
- Establishes,
develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and
prospective customers in the assigned territory/market segment to generate
new business for the organization’s products/services.
- Makes telephone
calls and in-person visits and presentations to existing and prospective
customers.
- Researches sources
for developing prospective customers and for information to determine
their potential.
- Develops clear and
effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective
customers.
- Expedites the
resolution of customer problems and complaints.
- Coordinates sales
effort, sales management, accounting, logistics and technical service
groups.
- Analyzes the
territory/market’s potential and determines the value of existing and
prospective customer’s value to the organization.
- Creates and manages
a customer value plan for existing customers highlighting profile, share
and value opportunities.
- Identifies
advantages and compares organization’s products.
- Plans and organizes
personal sales strategy by maximizing the Return on Time Investment for
the territory/segment.
- Oversee the creative
process for a brand’s marketing strategy
- Researches the
brand’s target market and how they can be reached
- Analyzes the
pricing, placement, and promotion of the brand and how it could be
improved
- Generates new ideas
for brands in terms of naming, product features, packaging, and more
- Has ideas of how the
brand will develop in the future
- Supplies management
with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests,
competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.
- Keeps up-to-date of
product applications, technical services, market conditions, competitive
activities, advertising and promotional trends through the reading of
pertinent literature and consulting with marketing and technical service
areas.
- Performs other
duties are required.
Minimum Qualifications:
- A college degree AND
minimum five (5) years of experience within sales and tactical marketing
in food industry OR an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Skills & Knowledge for this Role:
- Good interpersonal
skills and self-motivated with a demonstration of initiative.
- Excellent
analytical, decisive, planning and organizational skills.
- Ability to exercise
initiative, resourcefulness and judgment.
- Ability to work
independently as well as in a team within and beyond the team when needed.
- Computer literacy
and ability to use computers is necessary.
- Skill in effectively
selling concepts, products and services.
- Skill in oral and
written communication.
- Skill in operating
office equipment such as copier machines.
- Skill in
establishing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with other
employees.
Licenses / Certificates / Special Requirements:
- Driving licenses.
How to Apply:
Please submit your and up- to -date CV torecruit@soundboardconsultkenya.co.ke
Closing Date: 15th Jan 2017