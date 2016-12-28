Recruitment in KWAL, Kenya

KWAL is looking for well-organized and highly motivated individuals who are result-oriented to fill the following positions:



Local Area Representative





2 Posts





Ref: LAR/12/2016



Job Summary: Reporting to the Sales Managers, the Job Holder will be responsible for managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue in a highly populated location.







The Local Area Representatives will be based in the following regions;

Nakuru Town ( 1 Post)

Nanyuki (1 Post)

Candidates based in the respective localities are encouraged to apply.



Function / Division: Commercial



Department: Sales and Distribution



Supervisor / Manager Title: Sales Manager



Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue in a highly populated location.



Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Conduct client visits for existing and potential outlets in the assigned territory in order to achieve the territory given sales targets and ensure sustained business growth.

Achieve product availability targets for the assigned territory through identifying and negotiating listings and targets for strategic focus brands to drive and maintain numeric distribution by brand category.

Enhance product accessibility through identifying and negotiating SOVI (Forward Share Inventory and limit Out of Stocks) and achieving cold and ambient space targets by channel and brand category.

Promote product affordability on price by ensuring adherence to Recommended Retail Price (RPP) guidelines per strategic focus brand by channel and outlet type.

Identify, negotiate, plan and execute activation opportunities such as promotions and tastings with customer in line with the territory sales plan.

Achieve required customer visit hit rate; call effectiveness and minimum order quantities and/ or values in order to drive sales in volume and value.

Pro-actively manage the cash and credit resources of the customer to drive growth of KWAL brands in terms of volume and value.

Receive, follow up and resolve all customer queries and complaints in collaboration with the customer service team in an efficient manner.

Prepare and submit accurate and timely reports to the territory manager to facilitate proper planning.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor degree in business a business related course.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Sales within a similar environment.

Membership in a professional body would be an added advantage.

Practical experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.

Competencies / Attributes

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Excellent Persuasion, negotiation and influencing Skills.

Drive for results with no excuses.

Ability to work independently with limited supervision, under pressure and meet deadlines.

High levels of professionalism with internal and external customers.

High level of integrity.

Relationships and working contacts

Internal – Sales and distribution, marketing, warehousing.

External – Consumers, drinks venues, modern trade, HORECA, distributors, stockists.

Work Environment: This is a field based role with limited Office time.









Territory Sales Representative – Kisumu ( Western Region)





1 Post





Ref: TSR/12/2016



Job Summary: Reporting to the Sales manager, the job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue.







Function / Division: Commercial



Department: Sales and Distribution



Supervisor / Manager Title: Territory Sales Manager





Location: Kisumu (Western Region)



Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue.



Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Conduct client visits for existing and potential outlets in the assigned territory in order to achieve the territory given sales targets and ensure sustained business growth.

Achieve product availability targets for the assigned territory through identifying and negotiating listings and targets for strategic focus brands to drive and maintain numeric distribution by brand category.

Enhance product accessibility through identifying and negotiating SOVI (Forward Share Inventory and limit Out of Stocks) and achieving cold and ambient space targets by channel and brand category.

Promote product affordability on price by ensuring adherence to Recommended Retail Price (RPP) guidelines per strategic focus brand by channel and outlet type.

Identify, negotiate, plan and execute activation opportunities such as promotions and tastings with customer in line with the territory sales plan.

Achieve required customer visit hit rate; call effectiveness and minimum order quantities and/ or values in order to drive sales in volume and value.

Pro-actively manage the cash and credit resources of the customer to drive growth of KWAL brands in terms of volume and value.

Monitor and manage company assets such as fridges, vehicles within the KWAL policies and procedures to ensure optimal use.

Receive, follow up and resolve all customer queries and complaints in collabollation with the customer service team in an efficient manner.

Prepare and submit accurate and timely reports to the territory manager to facilitate proper planning.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor degree in business a business related course.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Sales within a similar environment.

Membership in a professional body would be an added advantage.

Must possess a clean and valid driving license.

Practical experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.

Competencies / Attributes

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Excellent Persuasion, negotiation and influencing Skills.

Drive for results with no excuses.

Ability to work independently with limited supervision, under pressure and meet deadlines.

High levels of professionalism with internal and external customers.

High level of integrity.

Relationships and working contacts

Internal – Sales and distribution, marketing, warehousing.

External – Consumers, drinks venues, modern trade, HORECA, distributors, stockists.

Work Environment: This is a field based role with limited Office time.



How to Apply



If you feel you meet the requirements for this position, send your updated CV with email & telephone contacts of three professional referees and the application letter quoting the Reference number & Title of the position as the subject to:



The Human Resources Director,

KWAL,

Email: recruitment@kwal.co.ke



to be received not later than December 28, 2016.



Do not attach any certificates/scanned documents to your application.



Only short listed candidates will be contacted.