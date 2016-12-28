Recruitment in KWAL, Kenya

KWAL is looking for well-organized and highly motivated individuals who are result-oriented to fill the following positions:

Local Area Representative 

2 Posts

Ref: LAR/12/2016
 
Job Summary: Reporting to the Sales Managers, the Job Holder will be responsible for managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue in a highly populated location.
 

The Local Area Representatives will be based in the following regions;
  • Nakuru Town ( 1 Post)
  • Nanyuki (1 Post)
Candidates based in the respective localities are encouraged to apply.

Function / Division: Commercial 
 
Department: Sales and Distribution

Supervisor / Manager Title: Sales Manager
 
Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue in a highly populated location.
 
Responsibilities and Accountabilities
  • Conduct client visits for existing and potential outlets in the assigned territory in order to achieve the territory given sales targets and ensure sustained business growth.
  • Achieve product availability targets for the assigned territory through identifying and negotiating listings and targets for strategic focus brands to drive and maintain numeric distribution by brand category.
  • Enhance product accessibility through identifying and negotiating SOVI (Forward Share Inventory and limit Out of Stocks) and achieving cold and ambient space targets by channel and brand category.
  • Promote product affordability on price by ensuring adherence to Recommended Retail Price (RPP) guidelines per strategic focus brand by channel and outlet type.
  • Identify, negotiate, plan and execute activation opportunities such as promotions and tastings with customer in line with the territory sales plan.
  • Achieve required customer visit hit rate; call effectiveness and minimum order quantities and/ or values in order to drive sales in volume and value.
  • Pro-actively manage the cash and credit resources of the customer to drive growth of KWAL brands in terms of volume and value.
  • Receive, follow up and resolve all customer queries and complaints in collaboration with the customer service team in an efficient manner.
  • Prepare and submit accurate and timely reports to the territory manager to facilitate proper planning.
Minimum Requirements
  • Bachelor degree in business a business related course.
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Sales within a similar environment.
  • Membership in a professional body would be an added advantage.
  • Practical experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.
Competencies / Attributes
  • Strong oral and written communication skills.
  • Excellent Persuasion, negotiation and influencing Skills.
  • Drive for results with no excuses.
  • Ability to work independently with limited supervision, under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • High levels of professionalism with internal and external customers.
  • High level of integrity.
Relationships and working contacts
  • Internal – Sales and distribution, marketing, warehousing.
  • External – Consumers, drinks venues, modern trade, HORECA, distributors, stockists.
Work Environment: This is a field based role with limited Office time.


Territory Sales Representative –  Kisumu (Western Region) 

1 Post 

Ref: TSR/12/2016
 
Job Summary: Reporting to the Sales manager, the job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue.
 

Function / Division: Commercial 
 
Department: Sales and Distribution

Supervisor / Manager Title: Territory Sales Manager

Location: Kisumu (Western Region)
 
Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue. 
 
Responsibilities and Accountabilities
  • Conduct client visits for existing and potential outlets in the assigned territory in order to achieve the territory given sales targets and ensure sustained business growth.
  • Achieve product availability targets for the assigned territory through identifying and negotiating listings and targets for strategic focus brands to drive and maintain numeric distribution by brand category.
  • Enhance product accessibility through identifying and negotiating SOVI (Forward Share Inventory and limit Out of Stocks) and achieving cold and ambient space targets by channel and brand category.
  • Promote product affordability on price by ensuring adherence to Recommended Retail Price (RPP) guidelines per strategic focus brand by channel and outlet type.
  • Identify, negotiate, plan and execute activation opportunities such as promotions and tastings with customer in line with the territory sales plan.
  • Achieve required customer visit hit rate; call effectiveness and minimum order quantities and/ or values in order to drive sales in volume and value.
  • Pro-actively manage the cash and credit resources of the customer to drive growth of KWAL brands in terms of volume and value.
  • Monitor and manage company assets such as fridges, vehicles within the KWAL policies and procedures to ensure optimal use.
  • Receive, follow up and resolve all customer queries and complaints in collabollation with the customer service team in an efficient manner.
  • Prepare and submit accurate and timely reports to the territory manager to facilitate proper planning.
Minimum Requirements
  • Bachelor degree in business a business related course.
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Sales within a similar environment.
  • Membership in a professional body would be an added advantage.
  • Must possess a clean and valid driving license.
  • Practical experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.
Competencies / Attributes
  • Strong oral and written communication skills.
  • Excellent Persuasion, negotiation and influencing Skills.
  • Drive for results with no excuses.
  • Ability to work independently with limited supervision, under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • High levels of professionalism with internal and external customers.
  • High level of integrity.
Relationships and working contacts
  • Internal – Sales and distribution, marketing, warehousing.
  • External – Consumers, drinks venues, modern trade, HORECA, distributors, stockists.
Work Environment: This is a field based role with limited Office time.

How to Apply
 
If you feel you meet the requirements for this position, send your updated CV with email & telephone contacts of three professional referees and the application letter quoting the Reference number & Title of the position as the subject to: 

The Human Resources Director, 
KWAL, 
Email: recruitment@kwal.co.ke 

to be received not later than December 28, 2016. 

Do not attach any certificates/scanned documents to your application.
 
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

KWAL is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity. 

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

   

