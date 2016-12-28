Recruitment in KWAL, Kenya

Recruitment in KWAL, KenyaJobs and Careers 01:38
KWAL is looking for well-organized and highly motivated individuals who are result-oriented to fill the following positions:
Local Area Representative
2 Posts
Ref: LAR/12/2016
Job Summary: Reporting to the Sales Managers, the Job Holder will be responsible for managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue in a highly populated location.
The Local Area Representatives will be based in the following regions;
- Nakuru Town ( 1
Post)
- Nanyuki (1 Post)
Candidates based in the respective localities are encouraged to apply.
Function / Division: Commercial
Function / Division: Commercial
Department: Sales and Distribution
Supervisor / Manager Title: Sales Manager
Supervisor / Manager Title: Sales Manager
Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue in a highly populated location.
Responsibilities and Accountabilities
- Conduct client
visits for existing and potential outlets in the assigned territory in
order to achieve the territory given sales targets and ensure sustained
business growth.
- Achieve product
availability targets for the assigned territory through identifying and
negotiating listings and targets for strategic focus brands to drive and
maintain numeric distribution by brand category.
- Enhance product
accessibility through identifying and negotiating SOVI (Forward Share
Inventory and limit Out of Stocks) and achieving cold and ambient space
targets by channel and brand category.
- Promote product
affordability on price by ensuring adherence to Recommended Retail Price
(RPP) guidelines per strategic focus brand by channel and outlet type.
- Identify, negotiate,
plan and execute activation opportunities such as promotions and tastings
with customer in line with the territory sales plan.
- Achieve required
customer visit hit rate; call effectiveness and minimum order quantities
and/ or values in order to drive sales in volume and value.
- Pro-actively manage
the cash and credit resources of the customer to drive growth of KWAL
brands in terms of volume and value.
- Receive, follow up
and resolve all customer queries and complaints in collaboration with the
customer service team in an efficient manner.
- Prepare and submit
accurate and timely reports to the territory manager to facilitate proper
planning.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor degree in
business a business related course.
- A minimum of 3
years’ experience in Sales within a similar environment.
- Membership in a
professional body would be an added advantage.
- Practical experience
in use of MS packages and ERP systems.
Competencies / Attributes
- Strong oral and
written communication skills.
- Excellent
Persuasion, negotiation and influencing Skills.
- Drive for results
with no excuses.
- Ability to work
independently with limited supervision, under pressure and meet deadlines.
- High levels of
professionalism with internal and external customers.
- High level of
integrity.
Relationships and working contacts
- Internal – Sales and
distribution, marketing, warehousing.
- External –
Consumers, drinks venues, modern trade, HORECA, distributors, stockists.
Work Environment: This is a field based role with limited Office time.
Territory Sales Representative – Kisumu (Western Region)
1 Post
Ref: TSR/12/2016
Job Summary: Reporting to the Sales manager, the job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue.
Function / Division: Commercial
Department: Sales and Distribution
Supervisor / Manager Title: Territory Sales Manager
Supervisor / Manager Title: Territory Sales Manager
Location: Kisumu (Western Region)
Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible managing and servicing existing outlets while prospecting and developing new accounts with a focus on building long term customer relationships and increasing sales revenue.
Responsibilities and Accountabilities
- Conduct client
visits for existing and potential outlets in the assigned territory in
order to achieve the territory given sales targets and ensure sustained
business growth.
- Achieve product
availability targets for the assigned territory through identifying and
negotiating listings and targets for strategic focus brands to drive and
maintain numeric distribution by brand category.
- Enhance product
accessibility through identifying and negotiating SOVI (Forward Share
Inventory and limit Out of Stocks) and achieving cold and ambient space
targets by channel and brand category.
- Promote product
affordability on price by ensuring adherence to Recommended Retail Price
(RPP) guidelines per strategic focus brand by channel and outlet type.
- Identify, negotiate,
plan and execute activation opportunities such as promotions and tastings
with customer in line with the territory sales plan.
- Achieve required
customer visit hit rate; call effectiveness and minimum order quantities
and/ or values in order to drive sales in volume and value.
- Pro-actively manage
the cash and credit resources of the customer to drive growth of KWAL
brands in terms of volume and value.
- Monitor and manage
company assets such as fridges, vehicles within the KWAL policies and
procedures to ensure optimal use.
- Receive, follow up
and resolve all customer queries and complaints in collabollation with the
customer service team in an efficient manner.
- Prepare and submit
accurate and timely reports to the territory manager to facilitate proper
planning.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor degree in
business a business related course.
- A minimum of 3
years’ experience in Sales within a similar environment.
- Membership in a
professional body would be an added advantage.
- Must possess a clean
and valid driving license.
- Practical experience
in use of MS packages and ERP systems.
Competencies / Attributes
- Strong oral and
written communication skills.
- Excellent
Persuasion, negotiation and influencing Skills.
- Drive for results
with no excuses.
- Ability to work
independently with limited supervision, under pressure and meet deadlines.
- High levels of
professionalism with internal and external customers.
- High level of
integrity.
Relationships and working contacts
- Internal – Sales and
distribution, marketing, warehousing.
- External –
Consumers, drinks venues, modern trade, HORECA, distributors, stockists.
Work Environment: This is a field based role with limited Office time.
How to Apply
How to Apply
If you feel you meet the requirements for this position, send your updated CV with email & telephone contacts of three professional referees and the application letter quoting the Reference number & Title of the position as the subject to:Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
The Human Resources Director,
KWAL,
Email: recruitment@kwal.co.ke
to be received not later than December 28, 2016.
Do not attach any certificates/scanned documents to your application.
The Human Resources Director,
KWAL,
Email: recruitment@kwal.co.ke
to be received not later than December 28, 2016.
Do not attach any certificates/scanned documents to your application.
KWAL is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity.
Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.