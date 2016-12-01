Records Management Assistant Job in Kenya

Records Management Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 11:40
Qualifications
- Must have attained a
C plain and above in O level / KCSE,
- Must be computer
literate,
- Must have
knowledge/experience in records management,
- Training in records
management is an added advantage,
- Must be a
team-player, willing to learn, adapt and work with minimum supervision,
- Must have excellent
communication skills, and
- Must be compliance
with the provisions of Chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya.
Job Responsibilities
- Arranging, filing
and maintaining the county registries,
- Receiving and
forwarding of all mail,
- Management of the
County General Registry,
- Keeping records of
all Human Resource document processes, and
- Management of the
H.R. Open Registry.
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject tovacantjobskenya@gmail.com