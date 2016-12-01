Records Management Assistant Job in Kenya

Records Management Assistant
 
Qualifications
  • Must have attained a C plain and above in O level / KCSE,
  • Must be computer literate,
  • Must have knowledge/experience in records management,
  • Training in records management is an added advantage,
  • Must be a team-player, willing to learn, adapt and work with minimum supervision,
  • Must have excellent communication skills, and
  • Must be compliance with the provisions of Chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya.

Job Responsibilities
  • Arranging, filing and maintaining the county registries,
  • Receiving and forwarding of all mail,
  • Management of the County General Registry,
  • Keeping records of all Human Resource document processes, and
  • Management of the H.R. Open Registry.
How to Apply
  
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject tovacantjobskenya@gmail.com

   

