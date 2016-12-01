Reasons why LADIES love to date LUO men, they are not like KIKUYU men (LOOK)

…fast-learners



26.)Luo men smell good if not great



27.)Luo men appreciate their ladies,regularly showering them with expensive gifts and presents



28.)Luo men are well-informed andlove learning



29.)Luo men are daring,but they dont stalk ladies



30.)Luo men are clear in speech- they talk with swag whether to police, thieves, pastors or to ladies





31.)Luo men love each other



32.)Luo men love themselves



33.)Luo men are good listeners



34.)Luo men are good story-tellers,with unique senses of humour



35.)Luo men are often clean, smart and don’t keep funny and childish hairstyles



36.)Luo men are very honest and rarely lie to their ladies.Even if theylie,they’vegot good memories



37.)Luo mean dream big,they are like Nigerian men.The only difference is that Nigerian men think like billionaires but act like hustlers while on the other hand, Luo men think like billionaires but act like millionaires



38.)Luo men have sexy voices-a combination of deep and high-pitch



39.)Luo men don’t dwell much on a lady’s past relationships,affairs,tribe,religion, race or creed



40.)Luo men dont abuse ladies, they tease them



41.)Luo men don’t like s3x, they enjoy making love



42.)Luo men kiss and hug their ladies wholesomely



43.)Luo men don’t date ladies older than their mothers



44.)Luo men don’t listen to songs,they appreciate music



45.)Luo men don’t beep ladies or send PLEASE CALL ME messages



46.)Luo men are good Hosts/Guests



47.)Luo men have a preponderance to always visit art galleries,theatres and other performance spaces.



48.)Luo men are well connected and most of them know someone in high places,at appropriate cafe houses like JAVA and a limited number of international 5-star hotels



49.)Luo men have the rare ability to oblige women with their prowess and wondrous charms



50.)Luo men hate corruption, are free-spirited and independent- minded…Lets all celebrate luo men