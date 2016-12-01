Reasons why LADIES love to date LUO men, they are not like KIKUYU men (LOOK)

…fast-learners

 26.)Luo men smell good if not great

 27.)Luo men appreciate their ladies,regularly showering them with expensive gifts and presents

 28.)Luo men are well-informed andlove learning

 29.)Luo men are daring,but they dont stalk ladies

 30.)Luo men are clear in speech- they talk with swag whether to police, thieves, pastors or to ladies

31.)Luo men love each other

 32.)Luo men love themselves

 33.)Luo men are good listeners

 34.)Luo men are good story-tellers,with unique senses of humour

 35.)Luo men are often clean, smart and don’t keep funny and childish hairstyles

 36.)Luo men are very honest and rarely lie to their ladies.Even if theylie,they’vegot good memories

 37.)Luo mean dream big,they are like Nigerian men.The only difference is that Nigerian men think like billionaires but act like hustlers while on the other hand, Luo men think like billionaires but act like millionaires

 38.)Luo men have sexy voices-a combination of deep and high-pitch

 39.)Luo men don’t dwell much on a lady’s past relationships,affairs,tribe,religion, race or creed

 40.)Luo men dont abuse ladies, they tease them

 41.)Luo men don’t like s3x, they enjoy making love

 42.)Luo men kiss and hug their ladies wholesomely

 43.)Luo men don’t date ladies older than their mothers

 44.)Luo men don’t listen to songs,they appreciate music

 45.)Luo men don’t beep ladies or send PLEASE CALL ME messages

 46.)Luo men are good Hosts/Guests

 47.)Luo men have a preponderance to always visit art galleries,theatres and other performance spaces.

 48.)Luo men are well connected and most of them know someone in high places,at appropriate cafe houses like JAVA and a limited number of international 5-star hotels

 49.)Luo men have the rare ability to oblige women with their prowess and wondrous charms

 50.)Luo men hate corruption, are free-spirited and independent- minded…Lets all celebrate luo men

