Reasons why LADIES love to date LUO men, they are not like KIKUYU men (LOOK)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 04:20

REASONS WHY LADIES WORLDWIDE LOVE TO DATE LUO MEN (scientifically researched)

Luo men are tall

* Luo men are handsome

* Luo men love spending

1.) Luo men don’t like free things.

2.) Luo men don’t buy fake things

3.) Luo men dont beat or shout at ladies

4.)Luo men hate violence,they rarely start or engage in fights

5.)Luo men have good sleeping manners;they don’t snore, sleepwalk, sleepwalk or pee in bed

6.)Luo men like travelling and partying a lot

7.)Luo men are tall, dark-skinned and thoroughly handsome

8.)Luo men are masculine=well-built with broad chests

9.)Luo men are well-endowed with well-developed romantic tools

10.)Luo men are good lovers- elaborate fore players extensive relayers

11.)Luo men live life largely and fully

12.)Luo men are generous,gentle,good-mannered and God-fearing

13.)Luo men spend big on themselves

14.)Luo men spend big on their ladies’ and ladies’ friends

15.)Luo men spend big on their children

16.)Luo men spend big on their in- laws

17.)Luo men love children

18.)Luo men assist their ladies with household chores

19.)Luo men don’t sleep with their ladies’ friends or their friends’ ladies

20.)Luo men don’t subject their ladies to hard/difficult tasks

21.)Luo men dont touch, ask or scheme for their ladies’ money or property

22.)Luo men are always optimistic

23.)Luo men are ambitious

24.)Luo men are good dancers

25.)Luo men are…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno