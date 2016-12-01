RAILA was wrong but UHURU scored an own goal by amending the Election Act 2016

Kenyans are a truly peculiar people. Anybody with any knowledge of the recent history of elections in Africa would find it staggering that Cord and Jubilee are now fighting over whether there should be a manual backup to electronic systems at the next election.





Of course there must be. If you don’t have such a backup, you will be guaranteed the near-disaster that Ghana experienced in 2012.





In that presidential election, the West Africans decided to go fully electronic. The election turned into a debacle with numerous electronic voter identification devices failing.





In total, according to local observers, 33 per cent of polling stations experienced the problem in the capital Accra alone.





With many people unable to vote, ballots were stored in police stations and voting extended by a day. The ruling party candidate John Mahama was announced the victor by a narrow margin.





It is not good practice for a columnist to quote themselves but, on December 15, 2012, I wrote that it was a marvel how patient Ghanaians were and shuddered at the thought that a similar scenario – where tens of thousands woke up to find that they could not vote because devices were not working – played out in Kenya.





How then can we contemplate replaying such a mess here, in a country in which people are much more predisposed to politically driven violence?





The supreme irony is that the Ghanaian electoral commission took lessons on the importance of a backup manual register from Kenya’s 2013 election.





This is what Prof Karuti Kanyinga wrote in the Sunday Nation just last week after attending a talk by the Ghanaian electoral body chief.





“Ms (Charlotte) Osei mentioned that the..



