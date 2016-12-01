RAILA to take MERU by storm again as UHURU plans to follow him - State House in panic

Thursday December 29, 2016 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is set to pitch camp in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stronghold of Tharaka Nithi mid next month barely two months after taking the County by storm in his first visit.





Raila has been invited by Tharaka Nithi MCAs who he met secretly in Nairobi this week.





Gatunga MCA, Peter Mwabu, confirmed meeting the former PM secretly, saying the leaders were ready to defect from Jubilee to CORD.





He also confirmed Raila’s planned tour of..



