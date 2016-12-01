RAILA reveals what will happen if UHURU refuses to hand over power to him in 2017 - Not again!

Wednesday December 28, 2016 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to start packing their belongings and vacate State House by next year.





Speaking at Nyatinda in Kasipul Constituency, where he was visiting his sister, Akinyi Wenwa, Raila exuded confidence that he will defeat Uhuru/ Ruto in next year’s polls and must be ready to hand over power to him peacefully.





Raila warned the President and his Deputy not to...



