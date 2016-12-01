RAILA ODINGA’s only hope buried completely as CHILOBA endorses UHURU’s ‘rigging plan’

Thursday December 29, 2016 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s worst fears over the 2017 polls.





This is after IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, told off the Opposition over its clamour to have the 2017 polls conducted electronically, saying the polls will be conducted manually.





Speaking while responding to a case after the court temporarily suspended a Sh2.5 printing ballot paper tender award to a Dubai based firm, Chiloba said substantial number of voters will...



