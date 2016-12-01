RAILA ODINGA sends his supporters in LUO Nyanza this chilling message ahead of 2017

Wednesday December 28, 2016 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once again appealed to his supporters in Luo Nyanza to shun violence during campaigns and behave maturely in order to attract other communities to support his Presidential bid in 2017.





Speaking yesterday, Raila warned aspiring leaders against hiring goons to cause violence during campaigns saying such activities are what hurt his Presidential bid.





He said other communities were willing to...



