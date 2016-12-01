RAILA ODINGA says UHURU is passing laws to steal elections and rig his win in 2017.

Saturday December 31, 2016 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, asked Jubilee legislators on Friday to stop passing laws "to steal elections".





Speaking at the funeral of veteran politician, John Keen, in Namanga, Kajiado Central Constituency, Raila said that the opposition supports peaceful elections in 2017.





He said elections can only be peaceful if the Government guarantees fairness and credibility in the August 8 vote.





"Wacheni kuleta...



