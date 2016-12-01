RAILA ODINGA says UHURU is passing laws to steal elections and rig his win in 2017.

...sheria ya kuiba Kura ... (stop crafting laws for stealing elections)" said Raila.





He also told the Government to accept fair political competition and allow politicians to politic using their mouths not to be interfered with.





"Waziri wa usalama wa ndani Nkaissery, mambo ya silaha achana nayo kwa barracks ... siasa watu wa piganie kwa mdomo.” said Raila.





“(Interior Coordination CS Joseph Nkaissery, stop bringing guns on matters politics ... leave them at the barracks ... here we fight with our lips.),”





The former Premier concluded by saying there cannot be peace without justice and that without truth, there cannot be peace.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



