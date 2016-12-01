RAILA ODINGA reveals what will make UHURU and RUTO happy about ODM next year

Saturday December 24, 2016 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has asked ODM aspirants to give sitting leaders time to deliver on their development agenda.





Speaking in Homa Bay Primary School on Thursday , Raila said the leaders were voted in 2013 to improve the living standards of residents and their re-election will depend on their development scorecard.





The former Prime Minister said there should be....



