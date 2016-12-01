RAILA ODINGA is a liar and a tribal moron - KPMG conducted voter audit in South Africa.

Sunday December 25, 2016 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, last week opened his big mouth and said the company that was awarded a tender to audit the voter register in Kenya, KPMG, had no experience in auditing voter registers and asked the tender to be cancelled.





Raila, who was accompanied by a dozen of ODM dinosaurs, said KPMG had no experience of conducting audits of voters’ registers.





“No one knows how the firm was selected.”





“This is just a ploy by Jubilee to....



