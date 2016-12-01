RAILA ODINGA calls for nationwide deadly mass protest from January! We’re ready to die!

Thursday December 22, 2016 - Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has said the opposition will resume demonstrations on January 4th next year to oppose the amendments of the Elections Act 2016.





On Thursday morning, Parliament amended elections laws as proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee, which among other things, reinstated provisions for manual identification of voters in case the electronic system fails.





The MPs also adopted a proposal for manual transmission of results, which CORD coalition opposed.





But addressing a...



