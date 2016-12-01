RAILA moves to lock out several aspirants by midnight today - See what they must do

Saturday December 31, 2016 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has warned all aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2017 General Elections to register with the party by midnight today, failure to which they should consider themselves disqualified.





Through ODM’s National Election Board Chairperson, Judy Pareno, the party maintained that it will not extend the December 31st deadline despite the high number of aspirants turning up at the Orange House.





“We are happy with the...



