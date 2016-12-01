Project Supervisor Job in Kenya

Project Supervisor Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 11:39
Job Responsibilities
- Act as a project
supervisor on capital construction and renovation projects;
- Direct and monitor
various designs and construction related activities including the work of
architects, contractors and other consultants;
- Review architectural
and engineering drawings;
- Assist in the
preparation solicitation and review of bids proposals and administration
of contract documents related to capital construction projects;
- Review projects and
contracts for compliance and take appropriate action to solve
discrepancies;
- Act as liaison with
construction management firms; oversee their performance and coordinate
services.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or
Diploma in Construction Management/Engineering or Architecture;
- Experience as a
project supervisor;
- Have strong
analytical decision-making and problem solving skills;
- Have solid computer
skills with proficiency using Microsoft Project, Excel,Outlook and Word;
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject tovacantjobskenya@gmail.com