Project Supervisor Job in Kenya

Project Supervisor
 
Job Responsibilities
  • Act as a project supervisor on capital construction and renovation projects;
  • Direct and monitor various designs and construction related activities including the work of architects, contractors and other consultants;
  • Review architectural and engineering drawings;
  • Assist in the preparation solicitation and review of bids proposals and administration of contract documents related to capital construction projects;
  • Review projects and contracts for compliance and take appropriate action to solve discrepancies;
  • Act as liaison with construction management firms; oversee their performance and coordinate services.
Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Construction Management/Engineering or Architecture;
  • Experience as a project supervisor;
  • Have strong analytical decision-making and problem solving skills;
  • Have solid computer skills with proficiency using Microsoft Project, Excel,Outlook and Word;
  • Computer literate
How to Apply
  
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject tovacantjobskenya@gmail.com

   

