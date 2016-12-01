Project Manager Job in Kenya

Project Manager Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 10:07
Our client is seeking to hire a Project Manager.
Purpose Statement:
The role of the Project Manager will be to plan, execute, and finalize multiple projects within Sub Sahara Africa.
This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-parties in order to deliver projects according to plan.
The Project Manager will also define the project’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout its life cycle.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Manage &
coordinate all Project Management activities from concept to completion
following OFCE process within Capital Equipment - Technical
- Implementation of
equipment installations
- Liaison between
Capital Equipment, Commercial, Technical & Finance departments
- Define project
scope, goals and deliverables that support company goals in collaboration
with senior management and stakeholders
- Develop full-scale
project plans and associated communications documents
- Liaise and
effectively communicate project expectations to team members and
stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion
- Estimate the
resources and participants needed to achieve project goals
- Draft and submit
budget proposals, and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary
- Set and continually
manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders
- Delegate tasks and
responsibilities to project team
- Identify and resolve
issues and conflicts within the project team
- Identify and manage
project dependencies and critical path
- Plan and schedule
project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools
- Track project
milestones and deliverables
- Develop and deliver
progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations
- Determine the
frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze
results, and troubleshoot problem areas
- Proactively manage
changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise
contingency plans
- Define project
success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout
project life cycle
- Coach, mentor,
motivate and supervise project team members and third-parties and
influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned
work
- Build, develop, and
grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project
- Conduct project post
mortems/closures and create a recommendations report in order to identify
successful and unsuccessful project elements.
- Develop best practices
and tools for project execution and management
Knowledge / Skills / Experience:
- University degree or
Diploma in the field of Project Management
- PMI-PMP
Certification (Advantageous)
- Minimum of 5 years
work experience in a project management capacity, including all aspects of
process development and execution in an FMCG industry preferably
- Must be willing and
able to travel locally and internationally into Africa (20% of the time)
- Must have a valid
passport
And on Subject header indicating position applied for.