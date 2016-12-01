Project Manager Job in Kenya

Our client is seeking to hire a Project Manager.

Purpose Statement:

The role of the Project Manager will be to plan, execute, and finalize multiple projects within Sub Sahara Africa.

This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-parties in order to deliver projects according to plan.

The Project Manager will also define the project’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout its life cycle.

Duties and responsibilities:
  • Manage & coordinate all Project Management activities from concept to completion following OFCE process within Capital Equipment - Technical
  • Implementation of equipment installations
  • Liaison between Capital Equipment, Commercial, Technical & Finance departments
  • Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support company goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders
  • Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents
  • Liaise and effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion
  • Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals
  • Draft and submit budget proposals, and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary
  • Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities to project team
  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team
  • Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path
  • Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools
  • Track project milestones and deliverables
  • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations
  • Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas
  • Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans
  • Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle
  • Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and third-parties and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work
  • Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project
  • Conduct project post mortems/closures and create a recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements. 
  • Develop best practices and tools for project execution and management
Knowledge / Skills / Experience:
  • University degree or Diploma in the field of Project Management
  • PMI-PMP Certification (Advantageous)
  • Minimum of 5 years work experience in a project management capacity, including all aspects of process development and execution in an FMCG industry preferably
  • Must be willing and able to travel locally and internationally into Africa (20% of the time)
  • Must have a valid passport
Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications and CV’s to executivesearch@humantalentrecruit.com

And on Subject header indicating position applied for.

   

