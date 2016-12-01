Project Manager Job in Kenya

. Purpose Statement: The role of the Project Manager will be to plan, execute, and finalize multiple projects within Sub Sahara Africa. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-parties in order to deliver projects according to plan.

Our client is seeking to hire a Project Manager . Purpose Statement: The role of the Project Manager will be to plan, execute, and finalize multiple projects within Sub Sahara Africa. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-parties in order to deliver projects according to plan.

The Project Manager will also define the project’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout its life cycle.



Duties and responsibilities:

Manage & coordinate all Project Management activities from concept to completion following OFCE process within Capital Equipment - Technical

Implementation of equipment installations

Liaison between Capital Equipment, Commercial, Technical & Finance departments

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support company goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders

Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents

Liaise and effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals

Draft and submit budget proposals, and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary

Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to project team

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools

Track project milestones and deliverables

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans

Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle

Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and third-parties and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

Conduct project post mortems/closures and create a recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.