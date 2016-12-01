Procurement & Logistics Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Procurement & Logistics Manager for our client, the African Center for Security & Strategic Studies, a premier think tank of security issues both locally and globally.

Location: Nairobi
 
Job Type: Full Time
 
Experience
  • 3-5 Years in experience in Procurement & Supplies
  • 2-3 Years in experience managing Procurement and Logistics
  • Diploma or Degree in Procurement & Supplies or equivalent course
  • Proficiency in Mandarin is a plus
Role
 
Logistics
  • Organizing export with Chinese (and potentially other) suppliers.
  • Liaise with local import agents in Kenya.
Vendor relations
  • Including contracting manufacturers.
Supply & Demand Forecasting

  • Work with management team to determine ordering needs, lead times etc.
Distribution
  • Coordinate strategic sourcing, planning and logistics activities for the business.
  • Maintain material resources planning and logistics activities for the business.
  • Facilitate activities with engineering and other departments in the clarification and development of clear and concise specifications for materials, products, equipment and services.
  • Work with the R&D team to help guide new product development.
  • Assist in ERP implementation and training.
  • Work with Inventory & Supply Chain Controller on warehousing and material control, including monthly analysis if variances. Try to reduce monthly materials variances.
  • Work with the Quality Manager to ensure the quality of our raw materials are sufficient, whether being procured in Kenya or other countries
  • Drive continuous improvements in the supply chain
  • Lead team in negotiations with vendors/carriers in an effort to gain the required service levels at a price point that enhances organizational profitability.
  • Lead supply chain team in identifying risk mitigation requirements.
  • Facilitate organisational activities to mitigating risk.
Start Date: Mid-January
 
To Apply

Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2590”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2590 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. 

If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: 10th January 2017
  
N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.

   

