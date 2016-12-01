Procurement & Logistics Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Procurement & Logistics Manager Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 17:56
Duma Works is recruiting a Procurement & Logistics Manager for our client, the African Center for Security & Strategic Studies, a premier think tank of security issues both locally and globally.
Location: Nairobi
Job Type: Full Time
Experience
- 3-5 Years in
experience in Procurement & Supplies
- 2-3 Years in
experience managing Procurement and Logistics
- Diploma or Degree in
Procurement & Supplies or equivalent course
- Proficiency in
Mandarin is a plus
Role
Logistics
- Organizing export
with Chinese (and potentially other) suppliers.
- Liaise with local
import agents in Kenya.
Vendor relations
- Including
contracting manufacturers.
Supply & Demand Forecasting
- Work with management
team to determine ordering needs, lead times etc.
Distribution
- Coordinate strategic
sourcing, planning and logistics activities for the business.
- Maintain material
resources planning and logistics activities for the business.
- Facilitate
activities with engineering and other departments in the clarification and
development of clear and concise specifications for materials, products,
equipment and services.
- Work with the
R&D team to help guide new product development.
- Assist in ERP
implementation and training.
- Work with Inventory
& Supply Chain Controller on warehousing and material control,
including monthly analysis if variances. Try to reduce monthly materials
variances.
- Work with the
Quality Manager to ensure the quality of our raw materials are sufficient,
whether being procured in Kenya or other countries
- Drive continuous
improvements in the supply chain
- Lead team in
negotiations with vendors/carriers in an effort to gain the required
service levels at a price point that enhances organizational
profitability.
- Lead supply chain
team in identifying risk mitigation requirements.
- Facilitate
organisational activities to mitigating risk.
Start Date: Mid-January
To Apply
Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2590”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2590 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx.
If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: 10th January 2017
N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.
If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.
