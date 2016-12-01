Procurement & Logistics Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Procurement & Logistics Manager for our client, the African Center for Security & Strategic Studies, a premier think tank of security issues both locally and globally.



Location: Nairobi



Job Type: Full Time



Experience

3-5 Years in experience in Procurement & Supplies

2-3 Years in experience managing Procurement and Logistics

Diploma or Degree in Procurement & Supplies or equivalent course

Proficiency in Mandarin is a plus

Role



Logistics

Organizing export with Chinese (and potentially other) suppliers.

Liaise with local import agents in Kenya.

Vendor relations

Including contracting manufacturers.

Supply & Demand Forecasting

Work with management team to determine ordering needs, lead times etc.

Distribution

Coordinate strategic sourcing, planning and logistics activities for the business.

Maintain material resources planning and logistics activities for the business.

Facilitate activities with engineering and other departments in the clarification and development of clear and concise specifications for materials, products, equipment and services.

Work with the R&D team to help guide new product development.

Assist in ERP implementation and training.

Work with Inventory & Supply Chain Controller on warehousing and material control, including monthly analysis if variances. Try to reduce monthly materials variances.

Work with the Quality Manager to ensure the quality of our raw materials are sufficient, whether being procured in Kenya or other countries

Drive continuous improvements in the supply chain

Lead team in negotiations with vendors/carriers in an effort to gain the required service levels at a price point that enhances organizational profitability.

Lead supply chain team in identifying risk mitigation requirements.

Facilitate organisational activities to mitigating risk.

Start Date: Mid-January



To Apply



Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2590”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2590 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx.





If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.



Deadline for receiving applications: 10th January 2017

