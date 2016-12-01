Popular Dancehall singer, BEENIE MAN’s brother shot in broad daylight and left for dead.

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - This shocking video captures the moment brother of popular Jamaican Dancehall artiste, Beenie Man, was shot by gunmen in broad daylight and left for dead.





The heart wrenching video shows the poor guy writhing in pain, fighting for his life in the middle of the road.





What is more shocking is that people watched from a distance while recording instead of trying to help.





By the time he was rushed to hospital it was too little too late.





Watch the video below.



