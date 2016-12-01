PHOTOs of MILLIE ODHIAMBO’s husband, the man who tolerates her nonsense.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 06:43

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - Loud mouthed CORD MP, Millie Odhiambo, is married to a Zimbabwean man she met on social media.

The two married on February 14, 2006 on the shores of Lake Victoria in a private wedding attended by friends and family.


Millie’s husband is a hotelier based in Zimbabwe but he frequents the Country to warm up her bed (she is a confessed s3x addict).

In a previous interview, the vocal MP described her husband as an understanding man who...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno