PHOTOs of JOY DOREEN BIIRA’s work-mate at KTN who stole her Mercedes Benz.

Saturday, 31 December 2016 - It has been a tough week for KTN anchor, Joy Doreen Biira, after her sleek Mercedes Benz was stolen from her workplace.





Biira’s car keys were stolen from her desk and when she went to the parking lot, she found out that her sleek Mercedes Benz worth Sh 2.8 million was missing.





The man behind Biira’s car theft is Aaron Ochieng, her workmate at KTN who is based at Standard Media Group’s Kisumu bureau.





He stole the car and changed the number plates.





He was arrested driving the sleek car in Kisumu.





Ochieng is in police custody as cops continue with investigation.





