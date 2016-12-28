PESA OTAS! This guy spent a whooping Ksh 126,400 on drinks and shisha in one night - See bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 04:59

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - Most people spend money during the Christmas festive season with reckless abandon as if there is no tomorrow.

This is why January or Njaanuari is usually a nightmare for many.

There is this bill doing rounds on social media of a reveler who spent a whooping Ksh 126,400 on drinks and shisha.

Some of…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno