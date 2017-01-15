Payables Accountant Job in Nairobi Kenya (80K)

A diversified Horticultural Company based in Nairobi with 4 farms in the outskirts of Nairobi is seeking to recruit a Payables Accountant to be based in their Nairobi office. 

The ideal candidate must have experience in payables. 

Key Responsibilities:
  • Creditors processing.
  • Correspondence with creditors.
  • Quick books updates and preparations.
  • Filing of documents.
  • Writing cheques.
  • Handling debtors.
  • Processing of Petty cash for farms & head office.
  • Preparing VAT schedule.
  • KRA for submitting PAYE/VAT and other taxes.
  • Preparing credit card payments etc.
Qualifications:
  • CPA K | ACCA.
  • Degree in Accounting an added advantage.
  • Experience of not less than 3 yrs.
  • Able to work under pressure with minimal or no supervision.
  • Team player.
Monthly gross Salary: Ksh. 80,000/= (Approx. 800 USD)
 
Deadline: 15th January 2017 
 
Applications: 
 
To apply, please follow the link: 

http://bit.ly/2i2P1UV 
Summit Recruitment & Search, 
Blixen Court, Karen Road, 
Karen 

