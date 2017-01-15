Payables Accountant Job in Nairobi Kenya (80K)Jobs and Careers 02:34
A diversified Horticultural Company based in Nairobi with 4 farms in the outskirts of Nairobi is seeking to recruit a Payables Accountant to be based in their Nairobi office.
The ideal candidate must have experience in payables.
Key Responsibilities:
- Creditors
processing.
- Correspondence with
creditors.
- Quick books updates
and preparations.
- Filing of documents.
- Writing cheques.
- Handling debtors.
- Processing of Petty
cash for farms & head office.
- Preparing VAT
schedule.
- KRA for submitting
PAYE/VAT and other taxes.
- Preparing credit
card payments etc.
Qualifications:
- CPA K | ACCA.
- Degree in Accounting
an added advantage.
- Experience of not
less than 3 yrs.
- Able to work under
pressure with minimal or no supervision.
- Team player.
Monthly gross Salary: Ksh. 80,000/= (Approx. 800 USD)
Deadline: 15th January 2017
Applications:
To apply, please follow the link:
http://bit.ly/2i2P1UV
Summit Recruitment & Search,
Blixen Court, Karen Road,
Karen