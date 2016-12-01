Panic in State House as RAILA secretly meets top Jubilee politicians - They’re ready to defect

Tuesday December 27, 2016 - State House is reportedly in panic mode following a clandestine meeting between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and some Jubilee politicians from Tharaka Nithi County.





Raila met the Jubilee politicians at a hotel in Nairobi and they assured him that they are ready to defect to CORD.





They also accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of abandoning the region and failing to fulfill their 2013 campaign pledges.





Among those who attended the two hour meeting were...



