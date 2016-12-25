OMAMO, MWATHATHE pay surprise visit to KDF soldiers in Kismayu, Somalia (PHOTOs)

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - Chief of the Defence Forces General, Samson Mwathethe, and defence CS Hon Amb Raychelle Omamo paid a surprise visit to Kenyan troops serving under the Africa Union Mission on Saturday in Kismayu, Somalia.





The two hailed the soldiers’ contribution to minimising terror threats posed by the Al Shabaab militia that have been a thorn in the flesh of Kenya for a while now.





