Office Assistant Job in Kenya
Job Responsibilities
- Carry out duties as
a messenger;
- Report any faults on
all the office equipment
- Cleaning of all
offices;
- Make tea for office
staff/visitors
- Keep the social
amenities( kitchen, meeting rooms, toilets etc) clean and all equipments
in good working condition;
- Dust all surfaces
and windows on a daily basis;
- Organize office
tables and surfaces professionally;
- Ensure that packages
or messages are delivered in a time efficient manner;
- Ensure the highest
degree of security
- Understand privacy
rules and not tamper with package or document;
- Assist with filing
and preparation of documents;
Qualifications
- At least a KCSE Certificate;
- Self-driven,mature,clean
and well organized;
- Excellent
communication skills both in English and Kiswahili;
- Team player with
good attitude towards work and colleagues;
- Knowledge of
computer packages will be an added advantage.
How to ApplyPlease only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject tovacantjobskenya@gmail.com