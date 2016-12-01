Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Office Assistant
 
Job Responsibilities
  • Carry out duties as a messenger;
  • Report any faults on all the office equipment
  • Cleaning of all offices;
  • Make tea for office staff/visitors
  • Keep the social amenities( kitchen, meeting rooms, toilets etc) clean and all equipments in good working condition;
  • Dust all surfaces and windows on a daily basis;
  • Organize office tables and surfaces professionally;
  • Ensure that packages or messages are delivered in a time efficient manner;
  • Ensure the highest degree of security
  • Understand privacy rules and not tamper with package or document;
  • Assist with filing and preparation of documents;
Qualifications
  • At least a KCSE Certificate;
  • Self-driven,mature,clean and well organized;
  • Excellent communication skills both in English and Kiswahili;
  • Team player with good attitude towards work and colleagues;
  • Knowledge of computer packages will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
 
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject tovacantjobskenya@gmail.com

   

