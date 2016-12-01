Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Responsibilities

Carry out duties as a messenger;

Report any faults on all the office equipment

Cleaning of all offices;

Make tea for office staff/visitors

Keep the social amenities( kitchen, meeting rooms, toilets etc) clean and all equipments in good working condition;

Dust all surfaces and windows on a daily basis;

Organize office tables and surfaces professionally;

Ensure that packages or messages are delivered in a time efficient manner;

Ensure the highest degree of security

Understand privacy rules and not tamper with package or document;