ODM MP, SUMRA, admitted in Nairobi Hospital after attack from Jubilee MPs in Parliament (See PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:59




  1. Anonymous
    22 December 2016 at 06:41

    A small kathundo and blood spread/smeared for PR Heheheeee

  2. Anonymous
    22 December 2016 at 07:51

    that indian is just enjoying the hospital bed.why doesnt he go to india or south africa like others? is taxpayers money in plenty to be wasted like this by mpigs being admitted for small scratches?

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno