OBAMA attacks Citizen TV’s HUSSEIN MOHAMED for making RAILA look like a zombie

The Kenyan DAILY POST 08:24

Friday December 23, 2016 - Citizen TV presenter, Hussein Mohamed, was on the receiving end on Thursday for allegedly shouting at CORD leader, Raila Odinga, during a live TV interview.


Hussein, who is one of the most promising journalists in Kenya, asked Raila Odinga hard questions making him appear like a zombie during the interview.

During the whole interview, Raila was corned like a stray dog and many CORD supporters switched off their TV sets to avoid seeing their deity being embarrassed and humiliated.

One of..

  1. Anonymous
    23 December 2016 at 09:46

    That's not true.

    Raila did excellent.

    Hussein brought out his jubilee and somali arrogance that is the problem Kenyans are faced with the satanic regime of the day.

  2. Natiive Son
    23 December 2016 at 13:39

    How does the president come in in this?
    Ujinga.

  3. Anonymous
    23 December 2016 at 14:08

    If raila is on the spot from journalists, this Jaluo's say the journalists are rude and distasteful and disrespectful. When Uhuruto are on the spot and they complain and they say gazeti ni ya kufunga nyama, this jaluos say that Uhuruto are bringing back Moi's dictatorship of gagging the media. What do you want you jaluos makachieth!!!!!!!!

  4. Anonymous
    24 December 2016 at 01:31

    Hussein just caught out RAO's double speak. Any clever and non-partisan journalist would do that. Not JKL

   

