NTSA introduces crazy punitive measure to embarrass traffic offenders (PHOTO)

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has resorted to shaming traffic offenders in a new bid to ensure motorists adhere to traffic rules.





Any offender would be forced to carry a placard bearing the NTSA logo with the following message:





“Kindly observe lane discipline, don’t be like me.”





The offender would also be forced to walk up and down warning other motorists until another culprit is nabbed.





Do you think it will make reckless drivers follow traffic rules?





See photos in the next page.



