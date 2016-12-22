NJOGU wa NJOROGE officially dumps UHURU after mouth-watering deal with Radio Africa.

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - Popular vernacular radio presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has officially left Uhuru’s Kameme FM where he was being used as a propaganda tool for Jubilee.





Njogu has now joined Gukena FM that is owned by Radio Africa after being given a mouth-watering deal of Sh 1.8 Million monthly salary.





He will be airing the show from..



