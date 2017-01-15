Night Auditor Job in Kenya

Night Auditor Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 11:39
The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has an excellent career opportunity for an individual who possesses a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement.
The successful candidate will effectively add value by enabling excellent patient care and shaping the best clinical and non-clinical practice.
Night Auditor
Ref: NA/12/16
Reporting to the Chief Accountant, the Night Auditor will be responsible for the following amongst others:
- Reconciling all
internal revenue processing at the end of each day.
- Compiling a night
report detailing financial complaints as well as a summary of action
taken.
- Auditing all manual
postings at the cash points.
- Reconciling credit
card and cash payments from generated reports.
- Auditing rebates
arising from refunds and confirming that they were authorized.
- Verifying and
balancing vouchers.
- Running trial
balance reports.
- Investigating or
analysing out of balance anomalies.
- Making adjustments
or corrections to accounts as needed.
- Completing required
revenue and expense reports.
- Making necessary
corrections to clients’ accounts e.g. credit notes approvals.
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- Business degree.
- CPA (K) or ACCA.
- Demonstrable
knowledge of IFRS and Auditing standards.
- 2 years relevant
work experience. Previous experience as night auditor is preferred.
- Excellent Analytical
skills.
- High integrity.
- Discrete.
- Excellent report
writing skills.
How to Apply
If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application quoting the reference and include your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees to:
The Human Resources Manager
The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 30026
Nairobi – 00100
The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 30026
Nairobi – 00100
OR recruitment@nbihosp.org
To be received not later than 15th January 2017.