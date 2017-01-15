Night Auditor Job in Kenya

The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has an excellent career opportunity for an individual who possesses a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement.





The successful candidate will effectively add value by enabling excellent patient care and shaping the best clinical and non-clinical practice.



Night Auditor





Ref: NA/12/16









Reporting to the Chief Accountant, the Night Auditor will be responsible for the following amongst others:

Reconciling all internal revenue processing at the end of each day.

Compiling a night report detailing financial complaints as well as a summary of action taken.

Auditing all manual postings at the cash points.

Reconciling credit card and cash payments from generated reports.

Auditing rebates arising from refunds and confirming that they were authorized.

Verifying and balancing vouchers.

Running trial balance reports.

Investigating or analysing out of balance anomalies.

Making adjustments or corrections to accounts as needed.

Completing required revenue and expense reports.

Making necessary corrections to clients’ accounts e.g. credit notes approvals.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Business degree.

CPA (K) or ACCA.

Demonstrable knowledge of IFRS and Auditing standards.

2 years relevant work experience. Previous experience as night auditor is preferred.

Excellent Analytical skills.

High integrity.

Discrete.

Excellent report writing skills.

How to Apply





If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application quoting the reference and include your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees to:



The Human Resources Manager

The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026

Nairobi – 00100





OR recruitment@nbihosp.org



To be received not later than 15th January 2017.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.