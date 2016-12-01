NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Save the Children

NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Save the ChildrenJobs and Careers 03:23
Senior Awards Coordinator – Kenya Country Office
Team / Programme: Awards Management
Location: Nairobi
Grade: 3
Post Type: National (1 year contract with possibility of renewal)
Child Safeguarding: Level 1 - The role holder will not have contact with children and/or young people, or access to personal data about children or young people, as part of their work.
Role Purpose: This role will support the Awards unit in the planning, securing and managing of both development and humanitarian awards.
This role will work collaboratively with Save the Children members and all departments of the Country Office program and support to ensure smooth management of development and humanitarian program awards, sub awards and contracts, focusing on donor compliance and accountability.
This position will also be responsible to build the capacity of staff, award information management and shares, and coordinates information across departments.
Scope of Role:
Reports to: Awards Manager
Key contacts: Budget Holders and Area Programme Managers, Director of Programme Development and Quality, Budgeting and Reporting Coordinator/Officers, Finance Director, SC Members.
Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.
Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.
In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.
In February 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.
Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Nairobi, Turkana and Wajir.
We work through partners in many other parts of the country. We have a staff complement of around 300 staff and an operating annual budget of approximately US$20 million in 2015.
Staff directly reporting to this post: Awards Officer and AMS Awards Officer.
Key Areas of Accountability:
Proposal development
- Lead the team that
develops proposal budgets in consultation with the relevant
teams such as finance, logistics, HR , procurement and PDQ
- Take a lead in
responding to clarifications from donors in regard to proposal budgets
submitted.
- Ensuring alignment
between master budgets and proposal budgets submitted.
- Support the Awards
manager in following up on the status of proposals submitted and
requesting and developing PAL budgets
- Work closely with
the Proposal Coordination Officer to ensure that proposals are updated on
the funding tracker.
- Support the Awards
Manager in requesting for waiver’s to spend on NAF from the CD, awaiting
FS approvals.
Awards Management
- Take a lead in
rolling out of the Awards progress review process and ensuring the process
is embedded in all the field offices.
- Provide detailed
analysis of the Award progress review reports received from the field
offices and provide feedback to the field teams.
- Follow through on
the award progress review meeting action points, work closely with budget
holders to develop and implement remedial plans based on agreed action
points and closely review achievements in the following month.
- Working closely with
the Awards Officers ensure award information during kick-off meetings
including donor compliance requirements, budget management so that all
relevant staff have a clear understanding of the donor and Save the
Children processes throughout the lifecycle of an award (opportunity to
close-out).
- Provide information
to the Awards Manager on new awards and the impact on the Master Budget.
- Support the Awards
Manager to respond to budget amendments and no cost extensions requests
and ensuring they are flagged promptly to donors via the relevant Save the
Children Member.
- Support Budget
holders in preparing the budget revision documents and ensuring that
sufficient justifications are provided.
- Support the Awards
Manager to provide management information to SMT and Area Program Managers
on award status/ progress and risks identified through the awards progress
reviews. Prepare a portfolio analysis report on a monthly basis showing
information on pipeline, active, awards under amendment, high risk awards
and closed awards.
- Support the Awards
Manager to develop a donor income tracking schedule and follow up on
locally received donor income.
- Participate in award
close-out meetings, supporting budget holders to ensure all tasks are
completed as per the close out checklist.
- Working closely with
the AM officers, ensure awards are closed out within 3 months after their
end date. On a monthly basis provide a status report of closed awards.
- Support the
completion of audits and evaluation of projects
Partnerships and Capacity Building
- Work closely with
the partnership officer to ensure that partner agreements are in line with
donor and SCI requirements
- Work closely with
the Award officers to ensure that partner monitoring visits, capacity
building on financial management, procurement, reporting requirement,
award management and donor compliance issues are undertaken.
- Build the capacity
of budget holders on BVA analysis so as to enhance the effectiveness and
efficiency of the Award progress review process.
- Build budget holders
capacity on award management by conducting trainings on budget management,
procurement procedures, donor compliance, reporting and all other award
management aspects.
- Support field
offices through regular field visits so as to identify any challenges
faced and come up with remedial actions/support.
- Disseminate any
donor compliance updates received to all relevant teams.
Donor Reporting
- Ensure the latest
donor reporting templates are used and shared during the kick-off
meetings.
- Work closely with
the Reporting and Documentation Coordinator to review narrative and
financial donor reports to ensure compliance and alignment before
submission to member/donor.
- Support the
Budgeting and reporting team in responding to member/donor queries on
financial reports submitted.
- Document “lessons”
or best practices learned in managing small, large/complex awards so as to
inform go-no-go decisions for future funding opportunities.
Staff Management, Mentorship, and Development
- Support the Award
Manager to strengthen knowledge and capacity of staff across all functions
to manage awards and comply with donor requirements as relevant to their
role by providing induction, training and coaching consistent with their
various roles and responsibilities.
- Manage performance
of direct reports
- Effective use of the
Performance Management System including the establishment of clear,
measureable objectives, ongoing feedback, periodic reviews and fair and
unbiased evaluations;
- Coaching, mentoring
and other developmental opportunities, with a focus of building the
capacity of direct reports on proposal budget development.
- Recognition and
rewards for outstanding performance;
- Documentation of
performance that is less than satisfactory, with appropriate performance
improvements/work plans.
Desired Competencies
Delivering Results
- Translates complex
contextual information into planning and achieving results effectively
- Ability to take a
range of potentially complex and conflicting information and make
decisions
- Designs and reviews
large and complex operations to ensure maximum impact
- Ensures measures and
metrics are in place to track performance in large and complex programmes
- Establishes clear
and compelling objectives with teams and individuals and monitors progress
and performance
- Holds others
accountable for achieving results and challenges underperformance
Working effectively with others
- Puts mechanisms in
place to ensure effective collaborative working across boundaries
- Enables people from
a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives to contribute to positive
outcomes
- Breaks down silo
working and challenges behaviours that are not collaborative
- Knows when to follow
and lend leadership to strengthen other leaders
Problem Solving and decision making
- Identifies and
addresses root causes of long-term problems facing the country programme
- Brings in external
perspective to ensure strategic decision making remains relevant and
future focused
- Provides a strategic
framework to support decision making
- Explores and
analyses external trends and their potential impact on strategic choices
- Takes calculated
risks and has the courage to stand by decisions despite resistance
Leadership and Developing Others
- Delivers needs-based
results in complex and fast-changing contexts
- Evaluates the
opportunities and risks of each idea and solution to make informed strategic
decisions
- Demonstrates
managerial courage by willingness to confront difficult situations and
take potentially unpopular decisions
- Actively encourages
a team environment where team members feel able to contribute, champion or
challenge decisions
- Conveys complex
strategic issues with clarity, brevity and confidence
- Develops and
implements processes to ensure that the workplace is inclusive and the
talents of individuals are harnessed to achieve individual and
organisational success.
Qualifications and Experience
Essential
- Graduate
qualification in Finance management, Grants management or equivalent.
- At least 5 years’
experience in a similar position.
- Excellent planning,
management and coordination skills, with the ability to organise a
demanding workload comprised of diverse and challenging tasks and
responsibilities.
- Experience with NGOs
with increasing responsibilities including a proven experience of
establishing and running the award management function in the field.
- Knowledge of the
requirements of major institutional donors including budgeting,
eligibility issues, compliance management, and reporting.
- Experience of
engaging with donors at country strategy levels.
- Experience of and
well developed skills in staff management and supervision. Proven strong
coaching and capacity building skills.
- Very strong capacity
for attention to detail, problem solving, and analysis of trends.
- Computer literate
with very strong excel skills.
- Cultural awareness
and ability to build relationships quickly with a wide variety of people.
- Patient, adaptable,
flexible, able to improvise and remain responsive and communicate clearly
and effectively under pressure.
- Strong communication
(written and spoken), and interpersonal skills in English, with experience
in managing multicultural teams.
Desirable
- Experience with Save
the Children award management policies, procedures and systems and Save
the Children’s award management system (AMS).
How to Apply
The application process is now open and will close on Monday 9th January 2017.
To apply for these positions visit the SCI Kenya Website:https://kenya.savethechildren.net/jobs.
The system allows CVs & Cover letter as One(1) document.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Job Title:Programme Operations Director, Madagascar
Team / Programme:Madagascar
Grade: National Pay Scale - Madagascar
Location: Andapa, Madagascar
Post Type: Malagasy Nationals
Child Safeguarding: Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people.
Role Purpose: The Madagascar Programme Operations Director will represent Save the Children in Madagascar and ensure that the Programme Office (PO) is managed in accordance with Save the Children’s policies and practices, its Mission, Vision and Values.
He/she will manage and provide operations oversight to the FSL programme in Madagascar funded by a corporate donor.
This is Save the Children’s first programme in Madagascar and the post holder will report to Deputy Country Director - Programme Operations in Kenya with dotted line management to the Senior Food Security and Livelihoods Advisor based in the UK.
He/she will, in addition, receive technical, M&E and awards management support from staff based in the region and London HO.
The Goal of the 3-year project is “To contribute to the reduction of intergenerational transfer of poverty in vanilla producing communities in SAVA region, Madagascar”.
Scope of Role:
Reports to: Deputy Country Director Programme Operations, Kenya (based in Nairobi)
Staff directly reporting to this post: FSL & Behaviour Change Manager; Finance & HR Coordinator; Logistics Officer; MEA&L Coordinator
Country Dimensions: Madagascar ranks 151 out of 187 in the global Human Development Index, placing it in ‘the low human development’ category.
Country Dimensions: Madagascar ranks 151 out of 187 in the global Human Development Index, placing it in ‘the low human development’ category.
A challenging political context influenced many global funding institutions to suspend foreign aid to Madagascar between 2009 and 2014.
While funding is now returning and the presence of international development and humanitarian organisations is increasing, it will take time for the damage of these years to be overcome.
Madagascar is the largest producer of vanilla globally, with local production representing between 50% and 80% of the global supply.
The SAVA region of Madagascar is known as the ‘Vanilla Belt’ of the country and vanilla is at the heart of its communities and local economies. Children in SAVA are directly linked to and impacted by the vanilla supply chain.
However, 70% of households living in these communities are classified as either ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’. Within this figure, 5% of households are identified as ‘extremely poor’.
This programme is funded by a corporate donor and represents Save the Children’s first intervention in Madagascar.
Programme operations have been established during an inception phase of 6 months in 2016 and will be supported throughout the project cycle by Save the Children’s Country Office in Kenya.
A team of advisors in the region and at Head Office level will provide consistent, high quality technical support to the programme.
Our vision is to support the vanilla market to work better for children and to prevent the intergenerational transfer of poverty within communities engaged with the vanilla supply chain.
Our approach takes into account and aims to build upon the existing work of our private sector partner, which aims to develop the sustainable sourcing of vanilla and improve farmers’ technical skills through Rainforest Alliance co-operatives.
Key Areas of Accountability:
As a member of the Senior Management Team:
- Demonstrate
“collective leadership” of the Madagascar Programme, taking responsibility
for and appropriately representing decisions to staff and partners.
- To practise
behaviours that are consistent with Save the Children’s Mission, Vision
and Values and ensure their broader application by staff across the
Madagascar programme.
- Provide overall
leadership to the Madagascar Programme and act as Save the Children’s lead
representative in the country.
- To take
responsibility for the whole Madagascar programme by taking active
measures to promote Save the Children’s culture and values, create a
positive working environment and celebrate success.
- Help establish,
maintain, and improve active and regular working relationships with: host
government authorities at central, regional and district level, donors,
partner agencies including major institutional donors, and local and
international NGOs.
- Support the
development of an organisational culture that reflects our full spectrum
values, promotes accountability and high performance, encourages a team
culture of learning, creativity and innovation, and frees up our people to
deliver outstanding results for children and excellent customer service
for our Members and donors.
- To represent Save
the Children’s Madagascar Programme to the external world by maintaining
and developing external relationships with government of Madagascar,
donors, partners, communities, beneficiary groups and others.
Quality Program Implementation, Management and Reporting
- Responsible and
accountable for Save the Children programme in Madagascar and ensure the
planning, implementation and management of programmes in accordance with
organization strategies and policies.
- Responsible and
accountable for Save the Children programmes in the area and for the
implementation and management of programmes, grants and awards in accordance
with organization strategies and policies for quality programming.
- Ensure that the
programme is delivered with high quality by ensuring that the Programme
Office team receives appropriate and timely support from technical
advisers and programme quality teams for programme design and strategy,
M&E, advocacy and planning.
- Ensure that the
programme is appropriately monitored reviewed and evaluated on a
continuous basis, according to organisational quality standards and in
coordination with the technical advisers supporting the programme.
- Ensure appropriate
systems are in place for all aspects of programme cycle management and
ensure that lessons learned are taken into account.
- Contribute to
strategy and proposal development within the area under the overall leadership
of the Programme Development and Quality team. Responsible for ensuring
that proposals are relevant, contextualized and inclusive of all required
support and staffing costs at the field level.
Operational Management
- Lead the Programme
Management Team in ensuring the smooth day-to-day running of field
operations and ensure that programme plans are clearly prioritized and
communicated to the operations team;
- Conduct regular
Programme Management Meetings to enhance information sharing and the
effectiveness of operations;
- Work closely with
the Kenya Country Office Operations Director to ensure adequate logistical
support to deliver high quality programmes effectively.
- Lead the development
and monitoring of field-based detailed programme implementation and grant
management work plans. Responsible for ensuring that field-based teams
implement programmes on schedule and within budget.
- Responsible for the
delivery of high quality, timely reports for donors and internal purposes,
as well as the development of relevant case studies, success stories and
other documentation.
- Lead field-based
start-up meetings of new projects with relevant CO staff to guarantee a
joint understanding among team members of donor requirements, budget
responsibilities, technical requirements and other considerations.
- Ensure standardized
systems, policies and procedures are in place, well understood by all
staff and in line with the country programme system and are implemented in
an appropriate manner
- Ensure that the
principles of child safeguarding and ‘do no harm’ are embedded in all
programme planning, implementation and reporting and that staff receive
regular, up to date training on same. Ensure transparency in targeting
beneficiaries, delivery of services and participation of beneficiaries and
partners in planning and monitoring of process is reflected in programme
delivery.
- Ensure all Save the
Children Management Operating Standards are followed, implemented and
maintained.
- Ensure all
contingency and Emergency Preparedness Plans are continually updated
according to Save the Children operational standards and implemented when
appropriate.
Financial, Budget, Grant & Award Management
- Responsible for all
donor and Save the Children budgets managed by the Madagascar programme.
Lead monthly awards management progress review meetings at appropriate
levels with team and in close collaboration with the Grants and Awards
Manager. Ensure timely report providing a variance analysis on each budget
is submitted to the Kenya CO and SCUK HO.
- Identify any budget
challenges or issues such as over or underspends and propose solutions to
line manager as soon as issues are identified. Ensure that these are
identified through the monthly variance meetings and immediately
addressed.
- Oversee the general
application and observance of financial procedures and guidelines set out
in SC financial manual and donors’ requirements
- Ensure the grants
are managed as per Save the Children’s and donors’ requirement including
the quality and timely submission of reports
- Prepare annual
budgets for the programme, assessing costs and budget/expenditures from
projects and asset inventory.
- Prepare, and submit
for approval, program budgets and expenditure forecasts.
- Responsible for
certifying and authorizing disbursements according to SC and donor
guidelines.
Staff management, mentorship and development
- Oversee effective
management of performance of all staff in the Madagascar Programme Office
through:
- Effective use of the
Performance Management System
- Manage performance
of direct reports, including the establishment of clear, measureable
objectives, ongoing feedback (including 360 degree feedback), periodic
reviews and fair and unbiased evaluations; coaching, mentoring and
providing other developmental opportunities;
- Ensure recognition
and reward for outstanding performance;
- Documentation of
performance that is less than satisfactory, with appropriate performance
improvements/work plans
- Ensure CO staff are
trained on all internal policies and procedures and ensure prompt action is
taken in the event of breach of policy.
- Maintain appropriate
staffing levels and structures in the programme team, whilst planning and
implementing specific actions to recruit, manage and motivate staff.
- Ensure appropriate
gender and ethnic diversity within the programme team as far as possible;
- Ensure that
programme staff have clearly defined objectives and understand their
responsibilities under the matrix reporting structure
- Ensure technical
line manager’s input into the performance evaluation process.
- Maintain clear
communication with both the functional (direct) line manager and the
technical manager to foster a smooth working relation under existing
matrix structure.
Partnership Management
- In collaboration
with other staff, develop standardised approaches and best practices in
assessing the capacity of local partners for the programmes.
- Develop and lead the
implementation of a partnership strategy in accordance with Save the
Children’s guidance and the Quality Framework.
- Develop the capacity
of field-based partnership focal persons by conducting training and
providing technical advice as well as field visits and ensure
documentation of partner support at area office level is maintained and
wider/collective issues for capacity building are collated to allow joint
support visits.
- Lead agency-wide
capacity strengthening strategies including the assessment and improvement
of SC and partners and through linkages with the relevant technical
advisors and support departments.
- In collaboration
with relevant international Technical Specialists and Operations support
staff, coordinate agency-wide learning processes in partnership and
capacity building.
- Establish
relationships with all partners involved in the children’s sector. Advise
on advocacy issues and opportunities for SAVE THE CHILDREN to lead in the
children’s sector.
Humanitarian and Emergency Response
- Work with the
Humanitarian Preparedness and Response Manager (HPRM) and Director
Programme Operations (both based in Nairobi) to develop an Emergency Preparedness
Plan and ensure that responses are assessed, prioritized and actioned in a
timely and effective manner.
- Work with the HPRM
to identify opportunities to strengthen the programme office’s capacity
and resourcing for emergencies and prepare the right response to these
opportunities.
- Ensure a continuous
emergency monitoring mechanism is in place, ready to generate analysed
information and able to respond to requests for this information both
internally and externally to SAVE THE CHILDRENI.
Security Management and Context Monitoring
- In close
collaboration with the Safety and Security Manager (based in Nairobi),
supervise the Support Services Manager in proactively monitoring the
political, military and security situation at local level and regularly
report on its potential impact on Save the Children’s activities
- Develop a clear
safety and security management plan for all areas of operations. Ensure
that staff understand and can implement this plan – and that it is
reviewed and updated regularly.
- Manage and report on
all security incidents in accordance with SC’s Safety and Security
procedures
Representation
- Establish, maintain,
and improve active and regular working relationships and take the lead
role in representing the principles and work of SC to representatives of
other organizations (UN, NGOs, INGOs, counterparts, donors, government
authorities etc) who are working in or visiting the Programme Area.
- Oversee that local
implementing partners are discharging their responsibilities, live up to
stipulations stated in the partnership agreement and take appropriate
action.
Child Safeguarding: All staff have an obligation to ensure they fully understand the provisions of the Child Safeguarding Policy, the Code of Conduct and related policies. They must conduct themselves in accordance with the rules of the Child Safeguarding Policy, in their personal and professional lives – which includes reporting suspicions of child abuse.
All staff must ensure the way they are carrying out their work is not putting children at risk (or further risk). This includes an obligation to report cases of child safeguarding to the relevant focal point.
Skills and Behaviours (our Values in Practice)
Accountability:
- Holds self
accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently,
achieving and role modelling Save the Children values
- Holds the team and
partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities - giving them
the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the
necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate
consequences when results are not achieved
Ambition:
- Sets ambitious and
challenging goals for themselves (and their team), takes responsibility
for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same
- Widely shares their
personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others
- Future orientated,
thinks strategically
Collaboration:
- Builds and maintains
effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, members and external
partners and supporters
- Values diversity,
sees it as a source of competitive strength
- Approachable, good
listener, easy to talk to
Creativity:
- Develops and
encourages new and innovative solutions
- Willing to take
disciplined risks
Integrity:
- Honest, encourages
openness and transparency
Qualifications and Experience
Essential:
- A minimum of 7 years
of management experience in an NGO or similar environment, including
significant field operations experience running development programmes or
emergency response programmes.
- Master’s degree in
development or other social sciences (desired).
- Experience in a
senior role with programme and country management skills in addition to
previous experience in food security/poverty reduction.
- Substantial
experience of managing high quality programme implementation and
operations.
- Substantial
experience and knowledge of managing effective financial and budgetary
controls.
- Experience of
working with local, international and government partners.
- Fluency in written
and spoken English and French.
- Commitment
to and understanding of Save the
Children’s aims, values and principles, including
rights-based approaches. Good partner management and coordination skills.
- Proactive approach
to programme design, review and modification.
- A very good understanding
of at least three of the sectoral programmes and a working knowledge of
the programme priorities of the Country Office.
- Good understanding
of internal procedures (support services) and ability to hold staff to
account.
- Previous experience
of security management.
- Previous experience
in external representation.
- Ability to function
autonomously whilst ensuring rigorous internal reporting.
- Ability to live and
work in remote area with limited social life.
- Previous experience
of programming in Madagascar is highly desirable.
- Knowledge of spoken
Malagasy language a distinct advantage.
Child Safeguarding Policy: Any employee, consultant, contractor or the supplier undertaking an activity on behalf of SCI must sign the Child Safeguarding - Declaration of Acceptance Form] and comply with the SCI’s Child Safeguarding Policy which is a statement of SCI’s commitment to preventing abuse and protecting children with whom it comes into contact.
This extends not only to children with whom SCI and its partners work directly, but also includes children whom staff are responsible for. SCI believes that the situation of children must be improved through the promotion of their rights supported and demonstrated by all members of staff.
Save the Children International's Code of Conduct sets out the standards which all staff members must adhere to.
How to Apply
The application process is now open and will close on Monday 9th January 2017.
To apply for these positions visit the SCI Kenya Website:https://kenya.savethechildren.net/jobs.
The system allows CVs & Cover letter as One(1) document.