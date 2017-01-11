NGO Jobs in Kenya – USAID (HSDSA)

Abt Associates is a global leader in research and program implementation in the fields of international health, economic growth, social and environmental policy, and climate change. 

Abt is recruiting for a Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP) and Health Systems Strengthening (HSS) Advisor for the USAID - funded Kenya HIV Service Delivery Support Activity (HSDSA) proposal which aims to increase access and coverage for HIV prevention, care and treatment services towards achieving the “90-90-90” targets over a five-year period.

Deputy Chief of Party
 

Key Roles and Responsibilities
  • Oversee implementation of programmatic activities in close coordination with the Chief of Party (COP).
  • Establish and maintain close working relationships, partnerships, and coordination with the Government of Kenya, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, USAID-funded partners, and other key stakeholders, particularly at the county level.
  • Takes a leadership role in ensuring technical implementation of high-impact, proven interventions, and ensures that the project achieves stated goals and meets reporting requirements.
  • Develop documentation processes and capabilities to ensure documentation and dissemination of project results.
  • Troubleshoot to prevent and resolve potential problems and review outputs for quality control; ensure quality of all project activities, products and deliverables.
  • Provide support to COP in ensuring compliance with the policy and legislative requirements of USAID as stipulated.
  • Directly supervise the project’s Technical Leads and manage the performance of the project’s technical staff.
  • Act as the officer in charge in the absence of the COP, as necessary.
Qualifications
  • A Master’s Degree in public health or related field.
  • At least 10 years of experience  managing and implementing complex public health programs of similar scope and size in a development context, with at least five of those years in Sub-Saharan Africa, preferably in Kenya.
  • At least 5 years of demonstrated experience in project design of HIV technical activities and managing and supervising teams.
  • At least 3 years demonstrated, recent experience within the capacity as senior staff in some aspect of HIV/AIDS prevention, care and treatment; and/or quality improvement/quality assurance; health systems strengthening; M&E; and operations research.
  • Demonstrated ability to work effectively with government representatives, for-profit private sector entities, local community organizations, donors and other stakeholders, particularly at the sub-national level.
  • Professional level of oral and written fluency in English required.
Health Systems Strengthening (HSS) Advisor

Key Roles and Responsibilities
  • Design and lead activities to strengthen institutional accountability for the management of community, facility, and county HIV response including county governance and strategic planning and Human Resources for Health (HRH).
  • Ensure a seamless link between service delivery interventions and county capacity for systems development.
  • In collaboration with other HSDSA staff, develop scopes of work and workplans that clearly identify short and long-range achievable, sustainable activities geared at achieving project objectives.
  • Provide technical review from design of an activity to final technical product.
  • Keep informed and collaborate with other international donors and cooperating agencies. 
  • Contribute to brainstorming and development of research agendas and special projects related to improving HIV health systems.
Qualifications
  • A Master’s degree in health policy and administration, health sector development, public health or related field.
  • Minimum 7 years of relevant, senior-level professional experience managing and implementing health systems strengthening programs in the areas of health policy and administration, health sector development, public health with a minimum of (5) years’ experience in sub-Saharan Africa, Kenya experience preferred.
  • 5 years demonstrated experience in managing and supervising health systems activities and teams including experience addressing issues around devolution and the functions and organization of the county government, particularly the county health management teams and their capacity gaps.
  • Demonstrated ability to work effectively with government representatives, for-profit private sector entities, local community organizations, donors and other stakeholders, particularly at the sub-national level.
  • Professional level of oral and written fluency in English language required.
How to Apply

Qualified applicants should submit their CV and an application letter that provides details of specific qualifications to:KenyaJobs@AbtAssoc.com

Please include the title of the position and “HSDSA” in the subject line of the email.  

One email per position application. 

Deadline for applications is 11 January 2017.  

The position is contingent upon program award and funding.  

Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.

Abt Associates is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer committed to fostering a diverse workforce. 

Abt Associates provides market-competitive salaries and comprehensive employee benefits.

   

