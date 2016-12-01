NGO Jobs in Kenya - Project Officers (Kenya Red Cross Society)

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya.





Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.



The Society is looking for qualified people to fill the following positions:



Position Title: Livelihoods Project Officer



Reporting to: Regional Programme Coordinator







Job location: Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, TanaRiver, Garrisa, Wajir and Mandera



Overall Purpose: Reporting to the Regional Programme Coordinator, the Livelihoods Project Officer will be responsible for assisting communities in planning, implementation and monitoring of key

project activities in close coordination with different stakeholders and service providers.





The incumbent will work closely with the project team in identifying the needs and opportunities of

skill based, low investment demanding and environment friendly livelihood strategies, entrepreneurships and other possible interventions to enhance the resilience of youth population.



Duties and Responsibilities

In coordination with the Regional Programme Coordinator, oversee overall programme management of supported project.

Identify, prioritize and support communities to implement potential livelihood strategies that promote youth resilience.

Design, develop and provide necessary training for target communities to develop skills and capacities for sustainable livelihood strategies and viable options for income.

Coordinate with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and other agencies for skill based trainings for identified project beneficiaries.

Establish cooperatives and strengthen saving and credits mechanisms amongst youth groups.

Support communities and beneficiaries with necessary tools, kits and materials to initiate enterprises as envisioned by the project plan.

Carrying out Monitoring and Evaluation of activities and purpose corrective action required during the course of implementation of the work plan

Assisting the Regional Programme Coordinator in preparing work plans and budgets for submission to the Regional Office and Headquarters for compilation

Develop strategies for strengthening collaborative partnerships and networks with stakeholders, and other players on the ground to ensure implementation of programmes that enhance effectiveness.

Ensure proper accounts in accordance to the KRCS regulations and donor requirements.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or higher diploma in Business development, Entrepreneurship or other related field with in depth understanding of poverty and vulnerability issues amongst the youth in Kenya.

Professional work experience on livelihood centred approaches on poverty and vulnerability reduction, micro enterprises and fund management.

Proficient and experienced in planning, monitoring and reporting of project activities in relevant field in multi-stakeholder partnerships and collaborations

Key Competencies

Able to coordinate and network with partners to build synergies that enhance sustainability of the project outcomes.

Sensitive and responsive to gender, ethnicity, disability and other social issues

Participatory and team approach to work and behaviour

Excellent written and spoken English and Kiswahili.

Able to provide timely, well written and analytical reports to the project team as required.

Strong computer skills particularly Microsoft Office and data analysis packages.

Self-motivated with a passion for the work and keen to learn as well as share knowledge and new ideas around livelihoods.

Application Procedure



Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to the address below on or before 23rd December 2016.



Secretary General

Kenya Red Cross Society

P.O. Box 40712-00100,

Nairobi



Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees.