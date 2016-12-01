NGO Jobs in Kenya - Project Officers (Kenya Red Cross Society)Jobs and Careers 02:37
Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.
The Society is looking for qualified people to fill the following positions:
Position Title: Livelihoods Project Officer
Reporting to: Regional Programme Coordinator
Job location: Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, TanaRiver, Garrisa, Wajir and Mandera
Overall Purpose: Reporting to the Regional Programme Coordinator, the Livelihoods Project Officer will be responsible for assisting communities in planning, implementation and monitoring of key
project activities in close coordination with different stakeholders and service providers.
The incumbent will work closely with the project team in identifying the needs and opportunities of
skill based, low investment demanding and environment friendly livelihood strategies, entrepreneurships and other possible interventions to enhance the resilience of youth population.
Duties and Responsibilities
- In coordination with
the Regional Programme Coordinator, oversee overall programme management
of supported project.
- Identify, prioritize
and support communities to implement potential livelihood strategies that
promote youth resilience.
- Design, develop and
provide necessary training for target communities to develop skills and
capacities for sustainable livelihood strategies and viable options for
income.
- Coordinate with
Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and other agencies
for skill based trainings for identified project beneficiaries.
- Establish
cooperatives and strengthen saving and credits mechanisms amongst youth
groups.
- Support communities
and beneficiaries with necessary tools, kits and materials to initiate
enterprises as envisioned by the project plan.
- Carrying out
Monitoring and Evaluation of activities and purpose corrective action
required during the course of implementation of the work plan
- Assisting the Regional
Programme Coordinator in preparing work plans and budgets for submission
to the Regional Office and Headquarters for compilation
- Develop strategies
for strengthening collaborative partnerships and networks with
stakeholders, and other players on the ground to ensure implementation of
programmes that enhance effectiveness.
- Ensure proper
accounts in accordance to the KRCS regulations and donor requirements.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or
higher diploma in Business development, Entrepreneurship or other related
field with in depth understanding of poverty and vulnerability issues
amongst the youth in Kenya.
- Professional work
experience on livelihood centred approaches on poverty and vulnerability
reduction, micro enterprises and fund management.
- Proficient and
experienced in planning, monitoring and reporting of project activities in
relevant field in multi-stakeholder partnerships and collaborations
Key Competencies
- Able to coordinate
and network with partners to build synergies that enhance sustainability
of the project outcomes.
- Sensitive and
responsive to gender, ethnicity, disability and other social issues
- Participatory and
team approach to work and behaviour
- Excellent written
and spoken English and Kiswahili.
- Able to provide
timely, well written and analytical reports to the project team as
required.
- Strong computer
skills particularly Microsoft Office and data analysis packages.
- Self-motivated with
a passion for the work and keen to learn as well as share knowledge and
new ideas around livelihoods.
Application Procedure
Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to the address below on or before 23rd December 2016.
Secretary GeneralApplications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees.
Kenya Red Cross Society
P.O. Box 40712-00100,
Nairobi
