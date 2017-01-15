NGO Jobs and Vacancies - Twaweza

Twaweza, a dynamic East Africa wide organization, is looking for a competent, effective and energetic Regional Manager, What Works in Education (WWE)



Job Title: Manager



Unit: What Works in Education (WWE)



Cluster: Programs



Mandate: Regional



Salary Grade: 8





Reports to: Director Programs and Services



Supervises: Program Officer, consultants, interns



Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania



Overall Role: You will manage the What Works in Education unit at the regional level within Twaweza East Africa.





You will be responsible to lead the team that generates evidence, ideas, data and stories of effective interventions through reference to global and local experience, experimentation and analysis.





You will establish and coordinate a dynamic and effective team is in place that seeks collaboration with particularly the Data and Voice and Public and Policy Engagement units.



Specific Responsibilities

1. Implement the WWE program in Tanzania and supervise and support the Program Officer, WWE Kenya and Program Officer, WWE Uganda.

2. Together with team members, gather and organize knowledge of rigorous, locally relevant and credible evidence of what works in improving learning outcomes.

3. Create a knowledge database consisting of an accessible and well referenced system of experiences, studies and literature reviews.

4. In collaboration with Public and Policy Engagement, create a forum for interveners, researchers and policy makers, where crucial evidence can be presented and discussed.

5. Drawing on the academic as well as a practical body of work, set up Twaweza’s Positive Deviance program in education: systematically searching, validating and testing successful locally led solutions that deviate from the norm.

6. Oversee the Kiufunza research implemented by third party; a large scale RCT on teacher motivation. Contribution will be programmatic and intellectual, contributing to program design and partnering with the local and global research community.

7. Lead small scale research projects that are informed by our learning from existing knowledge. Aim is to find potential solutions that are articulate and simple in design and are in principle scalable

8. Document lessons in a structured fashion on all aspects of WWE.

9. Manage the production of compelling written products on a regular basis, including high quality policy briefs, analyses, research papers, blogs and other social media for local and global audiences.

10. Present findings at various events, locally, regionally and globally.

11. Continually monitor and reflect on quality and effectiveness of the What Works program, and propose adaptations and improvements.

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications

1. Masters or PhD of Arts/Science qualification in education, other social sciences, public policy or related area.

2. At least seven years of relevant work experience in education, research and analysis.

3. Good knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research.

4. Excellent communication and writing skills in English and Swahili with demonstrable attention to detail.

5. Demonstrable computer proficiency including web based applications.

6. Good management skills and ability to work independently and as a part of a team.

7. Ability to deliver on short notice where necessary and with minimum supervision.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.









Regional Manager, What Works Open Government (WWOG)



Job Title: Manager, What Works Open Government



Unit: What Works in Open Government (WWOG)



Cluster: Programs



Salary Grade: 8



Reports to: Director, Programs and Services







Supervises: Usually none, except as assigned by the supervisor



Location: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania



Overall Role: You will develop and manage Twaweza’s What Works in Open Government (WWOG) work across East Africa. You will ensure that the WWOG program will





a) systematically collect evidence, ideas, data and stories of effective interventions through reference to global and local experience (doing our homework),





b) systematically identify, analyze and document the factors behind the outliers who have made a difference despite the odds (positive deviance), and





c) undertake small experiments to test hypotheses and ideas to foster greater confidence and engagement of citizens and more open and responsive government.



Specific Responsibilities

1. Develop and implement the WWOG program in Tanzania.

2. Together with team members, gather and organize knowledge of rigorous, locally relevant and credible evidence of what works in improving governments to be open, accountable and responsive and citizens to be active and engage with government.

3. Create a knowledge database consisting of an accessible and well referenced system of experiences, studies and literature reviews.

4. Track progress on and engage with the Open Government Partnership in the region and Africa overall, include enabling data to be made more open, accessible and meaningful through better curation and support for ‘infomediaries’.

5. In collaboration with Public and Policy Engagement unit create a forum for interveners, researchers and policy makers, where crucial evidence can be presented and discussed.

6. Drawing on the academic as well as a practical body of work, implement Twaweza’s Positive Deviance program in Tanzania related to open and responsive governance: systematically searching, validating and testing successful locally led solutions that deviate from the norm.

7. Lead small scale research projects in Tanzania that are informed by our learning from existing knowledge. Aim is to find potential solutions that are articulate and simple in design and are in principle scalable.

8. Collaborate with the What Works in Education program on governance aspects of education and explore other synergies and joint work as appropriate.

9. Support the Public and Policy Engagement unit in specific campaign style activities to promote open and responsive governance, for instance related to national or local elections.

10. Manage the production of compelling written products on a regular basis, including high quality policy briefs, analyses, research papers, blogs and other social media for local and global audiences; Present findings at various events, locally, regionally and globally.

11. Document lessons in a structured fashion on all aspects of WWOG. Continually monitor and reflect on quality and effectiveness of the What Works program, and propose adaptations and improvements.

General Responsibilities

1. Successfully implement above responsibilities and assigned activities in work plans and budgets, consistent with Twaweza Policies.

2. Contribute effectively to planning, monitoring, reporting and information dissemination of Uwezo’s/Twaweza’s work.

3. Collaborate with Twaweza staff across units and countries in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to get things done.

4. Communicate your work through active use of internal platform (SalesForce), electronic calendar (Gcal) and being accessible on electronic chat (Skype) as per Twaweza requirements.

5. Participate actively in organization-wide learning and other joint activities.

6. Comply with and foster adherence to the established Twaweza values, policies, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

7. Undertake any other lawful tasks as may be assigned by your Supervisor and/or Executive Director.

Core Qualifications

1. Masters’ degree or PhD in social sciences, public policy or related area.

2. At least seven years of relevant work experience in governance, accountability, transparency research and analysis.

3. Excellent contextual understanding of East Africa, and governance thinking and analysis globally and in the region.

4. Good knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research, able to use and analyze data, strong analytical skills.

5. Excellent communication and writing skills in English and Swahili with keen attention to detail, ability to articulate organizational positions in writing and with key audiences.

6. Demonstrable computer proficiency including web based applications and social media.

7. Good management skills and ability to work independently and as a part of a team.

8. Ability to deliver quality on time with minimum supervision.

Changes and Amendments: This job description may be amended by Twaweza after consultation with the employee and the supervisor.



Application process:



To apply for this position, please submit your CV (max 4 pages) to jobs@twaweza.org , including a cover letter explaining your interests/motivations to work for Twaweza, and 2 samples of your written work and names of 3 referees, in MS Word or PDF file.





In the subject of your email write your name, position you are applying for and country.