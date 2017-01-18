NGO Jobs and Vacancies - AFIDEP

NGO Jobs and Vacancies - AFIDEPJobs and Careers 02:35
Knowledge Translation Officer (GHC Fellowship Malawi) - Nationally recruited
Organization: African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP)
Location: Lilongwe, Malawi
Eligible Citizenship: Malawi
Application Code: M01-Nat
Job Function: Knowledge Management, Research
Issue Area: Health Systems Strengthening / Healthcare Access
Position Overview: The Knowledge Translation Officer (KTO) will work closely with AFIDEP staff on the population change and sustainable development initiatives, health systems strengthening projects, or communications and knowledge management teams, or a combination depending on individual interests.
The position mainly entails carrying out research, generating and synthesising knowledge, identifying gaps and opportunities; and providing evidence and practical solutions that can enable policymakers to address inequalities and barriers to access in delivery of population, sustainable development, and health programmes and interventions.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate the
implementation of research projects including data collection and
collation, data analysis, and systematic evidence and policy reviews
- Promote application
of research findings in decision-making processes at national, regional,
and international levels
- Write critical
research reports
- Contribute to capacity
building and knowledge generation/synthesis activities
- Contribute to
proposal writing
- Develop and
disseminate policy-oriented advocacy materials
Desired Skills and Experience
Items indicated with an asterisk (*) are required
- Bachelor’s degree in
public health, population studies, economics, communications sciences,
social sciences, or related field*
- Preferred: Master’s
degree in above fields
- Strong qualitative
and/or quantitative research skills*
- Demonstrated
excellent writing and communication skills in English*
- Minimum of three
years of relevant experience in research; programme management; knowledge
translation; policy engagement, including scientific writing, synthesising
and translating research evidence into outputs that are usable by policymakers;
developing policy-oriented advocacy materials; and monitoring and
evaluation of policies and programmes
- Relevant training in
research and policy analysis work
- A track record in
coordinating research programmes and partnerships
- Understanding of key
policies and stakeholders in the field of development, specifically
population, health and communications in Malawi
- Demonstrated
experience in use of scientific software (Endnote, SPSS, Stata, Nvivo) for
data analysis and management
- Analytical and
critical thinking
- Additional official
language such as French is an added advantage
- Ability to work with
minimal supervision, results-oriented
- Strong
accountability and attention to detail
- Excellent
organisational skills and ability to work under pressure
Fellowship Logistics
During the fellowship year, all fellows are provided with:
- A living stipend of
$650/month
- Housing and
utilities
- Health insurance
- A professional
development grant of $600
- An award of $1500
upon successful completion of the fellowship year
- Travel costs covered
to and from placement site, training and retreats
*Note: The living stipend and the completion award may be paid out in USD or local currency, as determined by the placement organisation.
Living and Working in Malawi: Fellows are provided with basic housing and a utilities stipend during the fellowship year. GHC coordinates housing for fellows in shared apartments or houses that meet GHC's safety standards.
Fellows at AFIDEP will be housed in Lilongwe, an urban city and capital of Malawi. National fellows have the option to remain in their own housing and receive a supplemental housing stipend.
How to Apply
To apply to this position click here: http://ghcorps.org/fellows/apply-to-be-a-fellow/application/
Open till: 18th January 2017