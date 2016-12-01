Never fuel your car at any Shell Petrol Station in Kenya, they are selling adulterated fuel! LOOK

Friday December 30, 2016 - Kenyans have taken to social media to complain about what they termed as Shell’s habit of selling adulterated fuel where diesel is said to be mixed with kerosene.





The marketer, Vivo Energy, that distributes and sells Shell branded products has now found itself on the wrong side of KOT with Kenyans blaming it for engaging in fraudulent activities for their own gain.





Kenyans have gone to the extent of asking for the arrest of Vivo Energy Managing Director, Polycarp Igathe, who is accused of colluding with cartels to sell adulterated fuel.





In July this year, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) published names of fuel businesses that were involved in selling substandard products including adulterated fuel to their customers.





Among the list was Vivo Energy for...



